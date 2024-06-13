Tories appeal to Jewish community ahead of byelection, allege 'betrayal' by Trudeau

Stephanie Taylor
·5 min read

OTTAWA — The federal Conservatives are asking the Jewish community in a Toronto riding to send Prime Minister Justin Trudeau a message about his "betrayal" by voting for the Tory candidate in an upcoming byelection.

Voters in Toronto—St. Paul's will pick a new representative on June 24 to replace longtime Liberal cabinet minister Carolyn Bennett, who retired after more than two decades as an MP.

Trudeau has been trailing in all major polls, and insiders are watching to see the kind of impact that carries in what has been a comfortable Liberal seat since the '90s.

The Conservatives are trying to take advantage of that opening.

Recently, the party circulated a letter received by Jewish households in the riding detailing what it called Trudeau's "silence" about a rise in "Jew hatred" since the Israel-Hamas war began last fall.

"We can no longer afford leaders who are silent in the face of this existential threat," reads the letter, signed by deputy leader Melissa Lantsman, who represents a Greater Toronto Area riding and is herself Jewish.

It goes on to accuse Trudeau of "the silence of indifference, the silence of cowardice and the silence of complicity," and of "driving a wave of antisemitism, putting Jewish communities at risk."

The party says the Liberals have failed to protect Jewish businesses and community centres from violence, and Trudeau "surrounds himself with MPs who call for an unconditional ceasefire in Gaza."

Trudeau also "refuses to do the principled thing and support Israel," it continues.

The letter ends by pointing to the June 24 byelection.

"This is your opportunity to send a message to Justin Trudeau and tell him that you're outraged by his silence that threatens us all," it tells voters.

"By voting for common sense Conservative candidate, Don Stewart, you can send Justin Trudeau a message about his betrayal of our Jewish community."

The letter directs the recipient to scan a QR code on the envelope if they plan on voting Conservative. It leads to a site that asks them to fill out a form titled "Let's bring it home" with their personal information.

Neither the party nor Poilievre's office has responded to questions about whether the letter was targeted to Jewish voters — and if so, how — or distributed more widely.

The Liberal party said in a statement on Thursday it was made aware of the letter by its local byelection campaign, which a spokesman says led to "a number of calls from Jewish constituents" from "across the political spectrum."

Those calling "felt targeted by the Conservative party's letter and are concerned that they would politicize such an important issue," said Parker Lund.

"The Liberal government has been very clear that the rise in antisemitism is very concerning and unacceptable, and that it must stop."

Data from the 2021 census show Toronto—St. Paul's is the riding with the fifth-largest proportion of Jewish residents in the country, at 15 per cent.

Philippe Fournier of 338Canada.com, which publishes a statistical model of electoral projections based on polling, demographics and elections history, suggests the Conservative party's appeal to the riding's Jewish community could affect the race if people turn out to vote.

But while making such direct asks in the form of a letter could pay off in the short term, it could also be risky in the longer term, he said.

Fournier pointed out that there are more federal ridings with sizable Muslim populations.

Trudeau has struggled to satisfy both Jewish and Muslim leaders with his government's nuanced response to the Oct. 7 attacks by Hamas militants in southern Israel and the ongoing war in the Gaza Strip.

Poilievre has maintained that Israel has a right to defend itself and places the blame for the mounting death toll of Palestinian civilians on Hamas.

The Conservative leader has accused Trudeau of trying to appeal to both sides of the conflict, which has led to months of protests and counter-protests in cities like Toronto.

Longtime Toronto Liberal MP John McKay, while speaking to reporters last week, acknowledged that people's feelings about the war in the Middle East are a factor in the byelection race.

"It is competitive," he said, adding the Israel-Hamas war is among "intersecting issues" that are making the race for the once-safe seat a tough fight.

"But we're up for the fight."

Fournier said the fact that the outcome is even a question "says a lot" about the Liberals' fortunes in what has been a party stronghold for years. Trudeau has consistently swept Toronto seats since coming to power in 2015.

Trudeau and a host of other cabinet ministers have been campaigning in the riding for the past several weeks.

Liberal MP Charles Sousa said this week that people in the riding are concerned about the humanitarian situation in Gaza. The United Nations has been sounding the alarm about the rising death toll and risk of starvation for months.

Sousa also said when he's been out door-knocking, he's found that many people are surprised to learn a byelection is even happening.

Fournier said the low voter turnout expected for the byelection could be made worse by the fact it is scheduled in the summertime.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 13, 2024.

— With files from Mia Rabson.

Stephanie Taylor, The Canadian Press

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Trudeau heads to Italy as shadows of war in Ukraine, Gaza loom over G7 summit

    OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is headed to Italy on Wednesday to attend the annual G7 leaders' summit, which is taking place as two major geopolitical conflicts weigh on the international community.

  • NDP's Jagmeet Singh says report shows 'a number of MPs' have helped foreign states

    OTTAWA — NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says a recent spy watchdog report shows a "number of MPs" have knowingly provided help to foreign governments — behaviour he calls unethical or even illegal.

  • Family of victim of admitted serial killer reflects on plan to search landfill

    WINNIPEG — Donna Bartlett says she was overcome with emotion when standing earlier this week at the landfill where her granddaughter's remains were dumped more than two years ago.

  • WSJ reporter Evan Gershkovich will stand trial in Russia on espionage charges. Here’s what else we know.

    American journalist Evan Gershkovich will stand trial in Russia on espionage charges. Here's what else we know about Gershkovich's case and fellow American Paul Whelan, who is also detained in Russia.

  • Sandy Hook families want to seize Alex Jones' social media accounts

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Families of the Sandy Hook massacre victims want to seize Alex Jones' social media accounts in his bankruptcy, saying that the conspiracy theorist's frequent posts to fans are a key part of the Infowars business being liquidated to pay Jones' debts. Jones, who filed for bankruptcy protection 17 months ago, has given up on trying to reach a settlement that would reduce the $1.5 billion that he owes to the relatives of 20 students and six staff members killed in the 2012 mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut. Jones and the Sandy Hook families now agree that Jones' assets should be liquidated in bankruptcy.

  • Terrified passengers flee after fire breaks out on cruise ship

    A major fire broke on a cruise ship in Makassar, Indonesia on Sunday, sending panicked passengers fleeing for their lives. The KM Umsini vessel had been docked at the Soekarno-Hatta Harbor when the fire broke out. The blaze, believed to have been caused by sparks from an auxiliary motor in the engine room, was successfully extinguished with no casualties.

  • Hezbollah vows to increase 'force' against Israel

    STORY: :: Hezbollah vows to increase the force of its operations against Israel after the killing of a senior commander :: June 12, 2024:: Beirut, Lebanon:: Hashem Safieddine, Hezbollah official"If the enemy's message was to hurt our leader, our beloved and dear martyr Abu Taleb, if his message was to undermine our resolve so that we would retreat from our position in supporting the oppressed, the fighters and the resistance in Gaza, the proud, then he should know our definitive and unhesitating answer. After this pure blood of our dear leader, after the martyrdom of Abu Taleb, we will increase our operations in intensity, force, quantity and quality, and let him wait for us in the field."The Israeli strike in the south Lebanon village of Jouaiyya late on Tuesday (June 11) killed three Hezbollah fighters alongside the senior field commander Abdallah, also known as Abu Taleb, Israel and three security sources in Lebanon said.He was the most senior Hezbollah commander killed during eight months of hostilities, one of the sources said.The Israeli military confirmed that it had killed him as well as the three other Hezbollah fighters in a strike on a command and control center.Hezbollah and Israel have been trading fire since the eruption of the Gaza war in October, in steadily intensifying hostilities that have fueled concern of a bigger confrontation between the heavily armed adversaries.

  • 🔴 Live: Hezbollah says it launched attacks at nine Israeli military sites

    Yemen’s Houthi rebels on Wednesday carried out a boat-borne bomb attack against a commercial ship in the Red Sea, authorities said. A UN investigation concluded on Wednesday that Israel has committed crimes against humanity during the war in Gaza, including that of “extermination”, and that Palestinian armed groups have also committed war crimes. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters in Qatar Wednesday that the war in Gaza would go on after Hamas proposed “numerous” changes to a US

  • Hezbollah vows to intensify attacks against Israel after senior military commander is killed

    BEIRUT (AP) — Hezbollah vowed Wednesday to intensify its attacks along the Lebanon-Israel border to avenge the killing of its most senior military commander by Israel since the latest round of violence began eight months ago.

  • G7 leaders agree to use Russian cash to help Kyiv, AP Explains

    Negotiators for the Group of Seven summit in Italy have reached an agreement on how to provide Ukraine with up to $50 billion backed by frozen Russian assets.

  • New Tallest Skyscraper in America Has Officially Been Approved to Be Built at an ‘Unlimited’ Height

    “AO is delighted that the Oklahoma City Council has approved the development team’s request for unlimited height,” the architecture firm says in a statement

  • Israeli forces kill three Palestinians, seize weapons in West Bank raid

    QABATIYA, West Bank (Reuters) -Israeli forces raided a town in the occupied West Bank on Thursday, killing three Palestinians and detaining several others in what the army described as an operation to pre-empt militant attacks. The West Bank, among territories where Palestinians seek statehood, has seen a surge in violence since the outbreak of the war between Israel and the militant Islamist group Hamas in the Gaza Strip. The two Palestinians were killed and witnesses saw the body of one them being lifted out by an armoured bulldozer.

  • Amanda Batula Says 'Nothing Ever Works' to 'Deescalate' Husband Kyle Cooke: 'I Don't Love It' (Exclusive)

    The 'Summer House' stars tied the knot in September 2021, but Batula admitted to PEOPLE that "there’s so many things I just don't know why Kyle does"

  • Colombia plans to provide medical treatment to Palestinian children injured in Israel-Hamas war

    BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — A Colombian military hospital would provide medical treatment to Palestinian children injured in the Israel-Hamas war under a plan announced Thursday by the country’s Foreign Ministry.

  • Poll shows rise in support by Palestinians for armed struggle

    RAMALLAH, West Bank (Reuters) -Support for armed struggle as the best means to end Israeli occupation and achieve statehood rose among Palestinians while backing for the militant group Hamas also increased slightly in the last three months, according to an opinion poll. The poll by the Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research (PSR) showed support for armed struggle climbed by 8 percentage points to 54% of those surveyed in the West Bank and Gaza Strip.

  • Pro-Palestinian encampment members reject McGill's 'laughable' latest offer

    Members of a pro-Palestinian encampment who have been occupying part of McGill University's downtown Montreal campus since April say the school's latest offer falls far short of what's needed to get them to leave.

  • G-7 Set to Agree on Frozen Russian Assets, France Says

    Group of Seven leaders are set to reach a political agreement to provide Ukraine with $50 billion of aid using the profits generated by frozen Russian sovereign assets, according to an Elysee official. The details of the deal will need to be finalized at the G-7 summit taking place in Italy this week. Bloomberg's Oliver Crook reports.

  • American held by the Taliban needs urgent medical care, says UN expert

    GENEVA (Reuters) -The Taliban must provide Ryan Corbett, an American held in Afghanistan for nearly two years, with immediate medical care to prevent irreparable harm to his health or even his death, a United Nations expert said on Thursday. "The Taliban must provide Ryan Corbett with medical treatment in a civilian hospital without delay," said Alice Jill Edwards, the U.N. Special Rapporteur on torture and other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment.

  • Home of the Week: This Opulent Palladian-Style Villa in Barbados Can Be Yours for $45 Million

    Fit for royalty, the 18,000-square-foot estate has ten bedrooms and 380 feet of beach frontage with postcard-perfect vistas of the Caribbean Sea.

  • Trump humiliates Marjorie Taylor Greene, telling her to ‘be nice’ to Speaker Johnson after her push to oust him

    Ex-president tries to mend fences between warring House Republicans in classic Trump-like way