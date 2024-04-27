Toronto police lay murder charge after man falls from downtown balcony

Toronto police say they've charged a local man with second-degree murder after a man fell from a downtown balcony earlier this week.

They say officers were called to a building in the area of Church Street and Shuter Street late Wednesday evening.

They say 38-year-old Ryan Williams fell from a balcony and was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police shared no details about what led to Williams's death, but said today a 29-year-old man has been arrested and charged with one count of second-degree murder.

The accused was scheduled to appear in court on Saturday morning.

Police say they're also continuing to look for two men and one woman they describe as persons of interest in the case.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 27, 2024.

The Canadian Press