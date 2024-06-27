Town approves CIP funding

The Town of Strathmore approved Community Improvement Program (CIP) funding for four different organizations throughout the local community during the June 19 regular meeting.

Through this, Project HOPE was approved for $3,000, the Strathmore Musical Arts Society for $5,000, the Vault Cultural Collective Society for $1,500, and $1,950 for the Wheatland Whirlers.

The CIP provides grant funding to Strathmore and area-based not-for-profit community organizations in an effort to support the myriad of recreation, culture, and social-based programs and activities which can be found around the town and local region.

The idea is that these programs and activities help to enhance Strathmore’s overall identity, sense of place and quality of life for its residents.

Following council’s approval of the funds, there remains approximately $8,550 in the CIP fund, with two remaining intake periods for applications which may result in funding being allocated from the 2024 budget.

Had council not approved the funding allocations, the applications would have been returned to the CIP evaluation committee for further review.

The CIP Evaluation Committee met May 8, to review the four applications, scoring each of them and determined whether to bring the applications before council based on the scores each application received.

Project HOPE presented an application for $6,062.45 for funding associated with the rental costs necessary to host the 2024 celebration gala at the Strathmore Civic Centre. The application requested funds to cover the rental fees at the facility.

The committee recommended the application for approval by the Town of Strathmore, but in the amount of $3,000 to partially cover the costs associated with the facility rental.

Strathmore’s Musical Arts Society made a request for funding associated with the shortfall incurred by hosting musical arts events. The request presented was for $5,000 to cover the budget shortfall for an event.

It was recommended by the committee that the application be approved, though a letter also be sent to the organization regarding funding, as per local bylaws.

The Vault Cultural Collective Society submitted their application for funding regarding the “Exploring the Artist in You” pilot program, being a fine arts camp for students. The application was for $2,000 to cover expenses.

Approval was recommended by the committee for $1,500 to partially cover the expenses outlined in The Vault’s application.

Funding requested by the Wheatland Whirlers was to help cover expenses associated with hosting Square Dancing in the Park. The $1,950 outlined in their application was for the cost of the caller and queuer.

The committee recommended that council approve the application in full, though to also send a letter to the Wheatland Whirlers about the funding, as per local bylaws.

