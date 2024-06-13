‘Toy Story’ Producer Bonnie Arnold Honored at Annecy Animation Festival

Two-time Oscar-nominated animation producer Bonnie Arnold was recognized with the Annecy Animation Festival’s Golden Ticket on Thursday during a festival reception for members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Arnold first attended the international animation festival in 2013, as producer of “How To Train Your Dragon 2,” then as a jury member. Her recent work includes executive producing Locksmith Animation’s “That Christmas,” written by Richard Curtis and directed by Simon Otto, which will be released by Netflix for the holidays. Arnold also recently served as executive producer of “Orion and the Dark,” based on the Emma Yarlett’s book of the same name with a screenplay by Charlie Kaufman, which was released on Netflix in February.

The veteran’s producing credits include “Toy Story” and the trio of “How To Train Your Dragon” movies. She’s also an Academy Governor and Board Vice President.

Next, Arnold will produce an original “Peanuts” feature directed by Steve Martino. The untitled movie from WildBrain and Peanuts Worldwide begins production in 2024 and will be released by Apple+.

Festival artistic director Marcel Jean called Arnold “a festival ally, a constant companion in our ongoing evolution and a key part in our success.” He added, “Today, it is with immense pleasure that the Annecy Festival presents her with a Golden Ticket in acknowledgement of her long-standing support.”

Mickaël Marin, CEO of festival organizer CITIA, added: “Bonnie Arnold has been instrumental in changing the way feature films are produced, and it is this visionary mindset that we also wish to honor.”

