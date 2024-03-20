Advertisement

Traffic alert: Crash on Florida’s Turnpike closes all northbound lanes in Coconut Creek

Omar Rodríguez Ortiz

A crash shut down the northbound lanes of Florida’s Turnpike in Coconut Creek early Wednesday morning, according to authorities.

The crash happened around 2:45 a.m. near Copans Road, fl511.com alerted.

Coconut Creek Parkway’s ramp toward the turnpike is also closed.