Traffic alert: Crash on Florida’s Turnpike closes all northbound lanes in Coconut Creek
A crash shut down the northbound lanes of Florida’s Turnpike in Coconut Creek early Wednesday morning, according to authorities.
The crash happened around 2:45 a.m. near Copans Road, fl511.com alerted.
Coconut Creek Parkway’s ramp toward the turnpike is also closed.
