Kelly Osbourne Says She 'Almost Died' When Her Brother Jack Shot Her 'Straight Through My Leg'

"It felt like someone putting a hot poker through my leg really fast because it kind of burnt a bit," Kelly Osbourne recalled of the traumatic experience

Kelly Osbourne is putting the blame on her brother Jack Osbourne for a near-death experience — or at least a traumatic one!

"You shot me...and I almost died," the television personality, 39, told Jack, 38, on the April 23 episode of The Osbournes Podcast, which the siblings recorded with their parents, Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne.

Sharon, 71, was quick to have her children clarify that the weapon Jack was using was a pellet gun but the experience was still a painful one for Kelly, who recalled being shot in the leg. The "Shut Up" singer said, "Mum, it went straight through my leg and out the other side."

Jack agreed that pellets could be dangerous, telling his family members, "You can still kill someone with a pellet gun.

Her father Ozzy, 75, then asked if it hurt and Kelly responded, "Dad, it felt like someone putting a hot poker through my leg really fast because it kind of burnt a bit."

Kelly revealed the most painful aspect of the ordeal wasn't being shot with a pellet, but rather what medical professionals at an English hospital had to do to clean the wound.

"It was this tiny hospital in the middle of nowhere England in the '90s. Their X-ray machine wasn't working. So, they got this long Q-tip and wrapped it in gauze and dipped it in iodine and poked it through the hole to make sure that there was no bits [of pellet] still [inside my leg]," she recalled as her brother made pained noises.

The siblings — who were featured on MTV's The Osbournes — agreed on the pellet gun incident was an accident. The pair recalled that their father was working on a movie set, so they were being watched by an uncle when Kelly was shot.

"My fault as the guy operating the...air rifle," Jack told Kelly. "Your fault for running in front of me while I was shooting."

Kelly maintained her complete innocence in the matter before Ozzy begged his kids to "talk about something happy" for once on the podcast.

New episodes of The Osbournes rewatch podcast are released on Tuesdays.



