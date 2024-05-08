Travis Kelce to make acting debut in new Ryan Murphy horror series Grotesque

Travis Kelce has reportedly landed his first major acting role in Ryan Murphy’s forthcoming horror series, Grotesque.

The American football star, 34, who rose to global fame due to his high-profile relationship with Taylor Swift, will star opposite Niecy-Nash Betts, Courtney B Vance and Lesley Manville in the new series, according to Deadline.

The Independent has contacted Kelce and Murphy’s representatives for comment.

All other details about the series, which is scheduled to premiere this fall, have remained tightly under wraps.

The news comes a month after Kelce signed on to host Amazon Prime Video’s new Are You Smarter Than A Celebrity? series, a spin-off of the popular game show Are You Smarter Than A Fifth Grader?.

Kelce previously starred in the 2016 reality dating show Catching Kelce for USA Network, in which 50 women from each US state competed for the football player’s heart. He also hosted Saturday Night Live in 2023, after he and his team won that year’s Super Bowl.

Soon after his SNL appearance, he signed on with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) to manage his off-field representation. CAA is a talent agency well known for managing high-profile actors, including Zendaya, Tom Hanks and Reese Witherspoon.

Travis Kelce and Ryan Murphy (Getty Images)

Later this year, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end will return to the field for a new season, following the team’s latest Super Bowl victory this year over the San Francisco 49ers.

Although a celebrity in his own right, Kelce’s fame has skyrocketed since he and Swift sparked dating rumours in September 2023 when the pop star first attended a Chiefs game at Arrowhead Stadium.

The “Anti-Hero” singer, 34, went on to attend 12 more Chiefs games last season, including their four playoff victories. Her attendance increased the team’s ticket sales by 175 per cent, according to CBS.

Recently speaking about his relationship with Swift, Kelce admitted that he had no idea how he managed to woo the Grammy-winning singer.

“I don’t know how I did it because she was not into sports. So I don’t know how the f*** I did it,” he said on an April episode of his New Heights podcast that he co-hosts with his brother, newly retired Philadelphia Eagles centre Jason Kelce.