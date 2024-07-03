Travis Kelce Says He Turned Down Netflix TV Series: “I’m Way Over The Reality Sh**”

Travis Kelce is done with reality TV and recently revealed that he turned down Netflix.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end was recently interviewed where he talked about his upcoming television projects and was asked if he had been approached to star in the reality series Receiver.

“After Pat did it, I did get asked about it. I don’t know. I’d rather just play ball, man. I’m already doing enough with the podcast and everything,” Kelce said on the Bussin’ with the Boys podcast shared on YouTube on June 24. “I’m way over the reality sh**. I’m out on that sh**.”

Receiver is the Netflix docuseries and follow-up to 2023’s Quarterback, which starred Patrick Mahomesm, Kirk Cousins, and Marcus Mariota.

Kelce gave a shoutout to his brother Jason Kelce and his Prime Video docuseries Kelce because it followed him “towards the end of his career” and “the ups and downs of the battles that he had.”

“I think he did it the right way,” Kelce added. “But that was so him and I just don’t know if I have the desire to do anything like that. I’d rather just focus on ball, baby.”

Kelce opened his love life on television in the short-lived reality dating competition Catching Kelce, which aired on E! in 2016.

The NFL star is set to host Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity? for Amazon’s Prime Video and make his acting debut on the TV series Grotesquerie.

Kelce called the FX series a “mystery-horror” and was excited to “dive into the acting world a little bit.”

Watch Kelce’s entire interview in the video below.

