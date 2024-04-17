Travis Kelce Teases the Menu for His Upcoming Steakhouse — Including ‘Fancy Ketchup’ for Patrick Mahomes

"We're putting together all the fun stuff right now,” said the Kansas City Chiefs tight end

Perry Knotts/Getty Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce

Travis Kelce can't wait to "pig out" at his new restaurant.

During the April 17 episode of the New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce podcast, the brothers spoke about 1587 Prime, which will open inside the Loews Kansas City Hotel in 2025. Travis teamed up on the steakhouse with his Chiefs teammate Patrick Mahomes.

“It's always been pretty cool to see the support that we get out in Kansas City, so we wanted to make sure we we showed that love back,” Travis said. “Why not have one of the coolest steakhouses in one of the best hotels in the city?”

It was a natural project for the two guys. Travis added on New Heights that "one thing me, Pat and the gang love to do, man — we love to just go out and just pig out at all the best restaurants in the world."

XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes

When asked by Jason what will be on the menu, Travis shared that one of Mahomes' favorite condiments will make the cut.

“Probably have some of Pat's ketchup…he is a big ketchup guy,” Travis said of the quarterback. In response, Jason, a former Eagles center, asked if it’s going to be “fancy ketchup.”

“There might be,” Travis teased. “We're putting together menus and everything right now. It probably won't be up and running until after this upcoming season. But, yeah, we're putting together all the fun stuff right now.”

Jason then asked if it’s “going to be one of those steakhouses that has like wagyu steak in it?” Travis said the menu is still in the works, but they’d like to keep the food “centered around Kansas City.”

The dad of three asked if Chiefs players will be able to eat for free but Travis didn’t make any promises. “Probably not, but there will be times when I pick up the bill. Every now and then,” he quipped with a laugh.

Lucky for everyone, the teammates-turned-partners hope to make it affordable. While at a press conference for the 101 Awards in March, Mahomes opened up about his vision for 1587 Prime. One reporter asked if there would be a “$15 menu,” which prompted Mahomes to agree that they want the restaurant to be affordable.

Harry How/Getty; The Johnson Studio at Cooper Carry Prime 1587 renderings

“I’m sure there will be some things on there that will be $15,” he revealed. “All honesty though, we thought about that and we don’t want to make it too upscale, too high-priced that not everybody can go.”

He added: “So we’re going to make it a place where hopefully Kansas City can call it home, and that everybody can be there and really enjoy it."

The Johnson Studio at Cooper Carry Prime 1587 renderings

The dad of two also teased what food offerings would make the menu, hinting at what Travis mentioned in his podcast.

“I’ve already seen the menu…a few of my favorites. Ketchup will be there,” he said with a laugh, referencing his well-known love of the condiment.

With an opening set for early 2025, the large modern steakhouse will take up 10,000 square feet and span two floors. Additionally, it will have many private dining rooms and food items and decor that tie in "hyper-subtle nods" to Mahomes’ and Kelce’s football accolades, per a press release.

