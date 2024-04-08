Triangle residents get a slice of the total eclipse

Even though North Carolina is outside the path of totality, those who went outside to view the event still saw more than 80% of the sun eclipsed by the moon, Monday afternoon, April 8, 2024.

This eclipse, which was total in parts of North America, was the last total eclipse visible on the continent until 2045.

A composite image of the solar eclipse as seen during a watch party at the Morehead Planetarium and Science Center at UNC-Chapel Hill on Monday, April 8, 2024.

Paris Miller-Foushee wears protective glasses while viewing the solar eclipse during a watch party at the Morehead Planetarium and Science Center at UNC-Chapel Hill on Monday, April 8, 2024.

From left, Amir Foushee, 12, Chandra Dunston and Paris Miller-Foushee wear protective glasses while viewing the solar eclipse during a watch party at the Morehead Planetarium and Science Center at UNC-Chapel Hill on Monday, April 8, 2024.

From left, Graeme, 7, Janet, and Ellis Sheaves, 10, wear protective glasses while viewing the solar eclipse during a watch party at the Morehead Planetarium and Science Center at UNC-Chapel Hill on Monday, April 8, 2024.