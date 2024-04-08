Triangle residents get a slice of the total eclipse

Spider-Man Pointing NASA's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter spotted a bizarre, sliver of an object speeding across the lunar surface last month. An image taken by the satellite's narrow-angle camera shows a mysterious sliver-like object as it orbits the Moon. And as it turns out, we're not looking at the first evidence of extraterrestrial intelligence — there's […]
Here are the answers to some key questions about the total solar eclipse that will make its way across much of eastern and central Canada today. What happens during a total solar eclipse? The moon will be in a direct line between the sun and the Earth, creating a dark, quickly moving shadow on the face of our planet. That particular type of shadow is called an umbra. For those watching from within the moon's so-called path of totality, the sun's rays will be completely blocked, plunging the surr
Cloudy With a Chance of Eclipse Unless you've been living under a rock, large swathes of North America is about to experience a total solar eclipse. To many, it's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see the Moon fully block out the rays of the Sun, casting the Earth in a minutes-long shadow. While the northeast is […]
MONTREAL — People gathered across southern Quebec Monday to get a rare view of a total solar eclipse. Parts of the province will have a front-row seat for the phenomenon, which occurs when the moon passes between the Earth and the sun, blocking out sunlight for a brief period. The astronomical observatory in Mont-Mégantic provincial park has been preparing for more than a year for Monday's cosmic spectacle, and the 2,500 tickets available for the exclusive event were quickly snapped up. Ticket h
Parts of North America will be dark next week because of a rare celestial phenomenon that will not return for the next few decades. A total solar eclipse is set to take place next Monday, for the first time since 2017, completely blocking off the mask of the sun. What a total solar eclipse is…
Michael Santiago/Getty ImagesDonald Trump appears set to file a lawsuit against Judge Juan Merchan, the judge overseeing his trial for alleged falsification of business records in order to cover up his affair with adult film actress Stormy Daniels.The move, which comes one week before the trial is set to start, is a last-minute attempt to delay the trial or even see it thrown out, sources with knowledge of the matter told The New York Times Monday. Trump’s lawyers plan to file an appeals action
Orange County Corrections DepartmentOne man’s trip to the most magical place on earth ended with him bloodied, bruised, and behind bars earlier this year after he got wasted and made fun of a woman with Down Syndrome, sparking a bar brawl with her family.Brent George, 61, was arrested and charged with four counts of first-degree battery on the night of Jan. 25 after officers responded to reports of a fight at the Belle Vue Lounge, a 1930s-style speakeasy inside Disney World’s Boardwalk Inn.An in