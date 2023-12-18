Triangle transfer: Jordan Waters, Duke’s leading rusher, says he’ll join NC State

Jordan Waters didn’t move far from home to start his college career and he’ll stay close to home to complete it.

After five seasons at Duke, the former Shrine Bowl running back from Robeson County’s Fairmont High School said Monday he’s transferring to N.C. State.

Waters ran for 753 yards, averaging 5.3 yards per carry, while running for 12 touchdowns for the Blue Devils (7-5) this season. He was selected to the all-ACC third team for his production.

After Mike Elko resigned as Duke’s head coach to take the same job at Texas A&M on Nov. 29, Waters entered his name in the NCAA Transfer Portal. He’s been joined six other starters from this season’s Blue Devils, who still have one game to play on Saturday against Troy in the Birmingham Bowl.

Quarterback Riley Leonard and defensive end RJ Oben are transferring to Notre Dame while defensive end Aeneas Peebles announced Monday he’ll play at Virginia Tech next season. Safeties Brandon Johnson and Jaylen Stinson have yet to choose their new schools.

Waters and running back Jaquez Moore entered the transfer portal on the same day. But Moore, who ran for 601 yards and six touchdowns this season, withdrew from the portal after Duke hired Manny Diaz as its new head coach.

At N.C. State, Waters gives the Wolfpack a sturdy running back to anchor next season’s rushing attack. Quarterback Brennan Armstrong leads N.C. State in rushing this season with 544 yards and six touchdowns.

Running back Michael Allen, who rushed for 251 yards as a sophomore for the Wolfpack this season, entered the transfer portal. So, too, did freshman running back Jordan Houston, who carried just 25 times for 96 yards in three games this season.