Tribeca Taps Scorsese, Tarantino, Christopher Walken, Billy Crystal, Whoopi Goldberg, John Turturro, David O. Russell For De Niro Con Event

Tribeca has set the lineup of screenings and conversations for De Niro Con, an exhaustive celebration of the actor unspooling over the last few days of the festival he co-founded.

It includes appearances from Martin Scorsese, Quentin Tarantino, Christopher Walken, Billy Crystal, Whoopi Goldberg, John Turturro, David O. Russell, Nas, Nicholas Pileggi, Kathrine Narducci, Chaz Palminteri and Ahmed Ahmed. Some were already set as part of the upcoming 2024 edition of the Tribeca Festival in June.

More from Deadline

Immersive short film De Niro, New York will debut along with the premiere of A Bronx Tale: The Original One Man Show with an introduction by Palminteri, and Mean Streets on its 50th anniversary.

Events include a screening of Jackie Brown followed by a conversation with director Tarantino and De Niro; Analyze This, with stars Billy Crystal and De Niro, moderated by Whoopi Goldberg; Silver Linings Playbook with director David O. Russell; New York, New York with an intro by Kathrine Narducci; The Good Shepherd with intro by John Turturro; Goodfellas followed by a conversation with screenwriter Nicholas Pileggi, moderated by Alfonso Gomez-Rejon; The Deer Hunter with an introduction by star Christopher Walken; Meet The Parents with Ahmed Ahmed; as well as screenings of The Godfather Part II, Raging Bull, and Taxi Driver.

“I can’t think of a better way to celebrate 80 years of Robert De Niro, my dear friend and co-conspirator for the past 35 years, than by throwing a big bash for his fellow New Yorkers,” said Tribeca co-founder and CEO Jane Rosenthal

“Robert De Niro is an acting icon,” said Billy Crystal. “He is one of my closest friends and working with him was one of the great experiences of my career. I’m really excited to honor him and his fantastic career this June.”

An exhibit will feature hundreds of curated items from De Niro’s personal archive, including rare photographs, annotated scripts, costumes, research materials, and storyboards. Interactive activations based on some of De Niro’s most beloved films include Max Cady’s prison tattoo parlor from Cape Fear, Travis Bickle’s bedroom from Taxi Driver, and Jack Byrnes’ infamous polygraph test from Meet The Parents. Additional fan events include a De Niro Trivia Night and the De Niro Hero Sandwich Competition.

De Niro Con runs June 14-16 at Spring Studios. The 2024 Tribeca Festival unspools June 5-16.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.