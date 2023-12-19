Tropical beaches? Good drinks? Kids clubs? These all-inclusive Mexican resorts have it all

From Cancun and Playa del Carmen to Puerto Vallarta and Los Cabos, great Mexico all-inclusive resorts are all about making your favorite family vacation ideas a reality. White sand beaches? Check. Delicious cuisine and tropical drinks? Check. Fun kids clubs, massive water parks, and luxurious spa services? Check, check, check. And to top it all off, Mexico's top all-inclusive resorts are almost uniformly easy to get to with direct flights from points all across the United States.

My picks for this year's best all-inclusive family resorts in Mexico put an emphasis on safe destinations, plentiful activities for everyone from toddlers to teens, and a variety of price points that should put a Mexico family vacation within reach of many different budgets. Here's where to go for your all-inclusive Mexico resort vacation with the kids.

1. Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya

Puerto Aventuras, Quintana Roo, Mexico

Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya

At the Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in Cancun's Hotel Zone, you can have your cake and eat it too with both adults-only and family-friendly resort experiences. Your big debate: Visit the expansive outdoor pools or the private beach? For families, the resort's Roxity Kids Club has daily activities for ages four to 12, and the Rockaway Bay water park is one of the country's best with nine slides for children and six high-speed slides for teens and grownups.

The family section is called "Hacienda," and the adults-only area of this Mexican all-inclusive resort is ambitiously named "Heaven." It includes the Hard Rock signature Rock Spa with 75 spa treatment rooms and a variety of spa services, four restaurants, and seven bars and lounges, including a premium service nightclub. Snorkeling and kayaking are other fun options for all ages at Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya.

2. Nickelodeon Hotels and Resorts Riviera Maya

Playa del Carmen, Mexico

Nickelodeon Hotels and Resorts

Like its sister resort in Punta Cana, Playa del Carmen's Nickelodeon Hotels and Resorts Riviera Maya is an all-inclusive beach resort designed with kids and families in mind. It's just 30 minutes from the Cancun international airport, so getting there is a breeze with younger kids, and the centerpiece attraction is a massive six-acre outdoor water park called AquaNick that's so big you'll want to plan on visiting multiple times during your resort stay.

The fun doesn't stop there at this all-inclusive Mexico resort, though. There's also interactive game shows (think "Slime Time Live" where your family can compete against other guests in front of a live audience), character breakfasts, and plenty of Nick-themed dining options. Adults will love the spa facilities and two swim-up bars, not to mention the fact that every room has a pristine ocean view and its own infinity pool. And while your family may never want to leave the resort, you can arrange day trips to Tulum, Chichen Itza, and other popular attractions right from the hotel lobby.

3. Hilton Tulum Riviera Maya All-Inclusive Resort

Tulum, Quintana Roo, Mexico

Hilton Tulum Riviera Maya

Thanks to its indoor-outdoor design and unspoiled surroundings, breathtaking sea views and refreshing breezes greet you from the moment you arrive at Hilton Tulum Riviera Maya. A section of the resort designed for those with youngsters in tow affords a sense of exclusivity, with an oceanfront splash pool and mini-water park, swimming pool, giant outdoor jungle gym, and dream-worthy kids club all just steps away from family-friendly rooms (which have lots of connecting options to maximize space).

In the mood for a splurge? Whether you want to treat the family to a fancy dinner or have a romantic date at a Michelin Star-caliber restaurant or spa, you can enjoy the added convenience of Hilton Tulum Riviera Maya’s location right next to the five-star Conrad Tulum Riviera Maya. From family fun to date nights (your children will be happy in the kids club or teen club inside the Family Zone), the all-inclusive Hilton Tulum Riviera Maya makes for memorable vacations far removed from the hustle and bustle of busy tourist areas.

4. Barceló Maya Grand Resort

Quintana Roo, Mexico

Barcelo Maya Grand Resort

Actually six resorts in one, the all-inclusive Barceló Maya Grand Resort on Mexico's Riviera Maya comprises the all-suite AAA Four-Diamond Barceló Maya Palace, Barceló Maya Tropical, Barceló Maya Colonial, Barceló Maya Beach, Barceló Maya Caribe, and the all-suite adults-only Barceló Maya Riviera. Combined, there are 27 restaurants, 24 bars, 14 pools, three theaters, three water parks, a 33,000-square-foot spa (including a kid’s spa with specialized spa treatments), and a bowling alley. When you need to catch your breath, relax by the water on the resort's mile-long white sand beach.

5. Grand Velas Riviera Nayarit

Nuevo Vallarta, Nayarit, Mexico

Grand Velas Riviera Maya

You know a resort is family-friendly when there’s a Baby Concierge package that comes with a travel crib, stroller, baby seat, baby bath, and just about anything else on your baby packing list for travel (think bottle warmers and a menu of baby foods). And at Grand Velas, there's also a kids club for children ages six to 12 and a place for teens ages 13 to 17 to meet up too. Babysitting services are also available.

With so many entertainment options for the kids, parents have plenty of opportunity to enjoy some guilt-free down time at the spa or on the beach. And this all-inclusive Mexico resort for families also has five restaurants (AAA four-diamond rated) and a 24-hour personal concierge (essentially a butler) who will make excursion recommendations for your family and take care of dinner reservations, notifying all restaurants of dietary needs and restrictions. No wonder many people consider the Grand Velas resort chain among the best all-inclusive beach resorts in the world!

6. Grand Palladium Costa Mujeres Resort and Spa

Playa Mujeres, Quintana Roo, Mexico

Grand Palladium Costa Mujeres Resort and Spa

The Family Selection at the five-star beachfront Mexico all-inclusive Grand Palladium Costa Mujeres Resort and Spa is like a hotel inside of a hotel, catering to families with personalized services and premium accommodations, private check-in and check-out, a personal Family Host assistant throughout the stay, a welcome kit for children, and preferential restaurant reservations. You can make it ultra-luxurious with the Family Selection Ambassador Suite, which offers even more room, more luxuries, and more comfort.

Grand Palladium Costa Mujeres Resort and Spa has a kids clubs and programming for all ages, including a baby club and nursery for ages one to three; a two-level mini club for ages four to 12 equipped with a movie area, swings and a trampoline, organized activities, and supervised visits to the Splash pool; and a junior club for tweens and teens with everything from a gaming room to a recording studio. Tennis lovers will enjoy the Rafa Nadal Tennis Centre on property.

7. Club Med Cancun Yucatan

Cancun, Quintana Roo, Mexico

Club Med Cancun

What makes Club Med Cancun one of the best Mexico all-inclusive resorts for families? Well, it starts with the water sports options, including sailing, scuba diving, and water games. Then there are the three private beachfront spaces, more than any other resort in Cancun. Feeling adventurous? Activities here include everything from a flying trapeze to archery. And if your vacation dreams are more chill then you can opt for a private oceanfront massage spa service right on the beach.

Club Med's Amazing Family Program, including in the all-inclusive rate, offers weekly programming that emphasizes together time and creating shared memories between parents, kids, and even grandparents on multigenerational vacations. Depending on the week's activities, that could mean anything from life-sized board games and family story time to beginner yoga, treasure hunts, and pickleball.

When you or your kids need some time apart, Club Med kids clubs are just the ticket: Baby Club Med (four to 23 months), Petit Club Med (two to three years old), Mini Club Med (four to 10 years), Club Med Teens (11 to 17 years old) give kids a place to play and hang out with peers. Specially designed activities tailored to tweens (11 to 13) and teens (14 to 17) also set Club Med Cancun apart.

8. Grand Residences Riviera Cancun

Puerto Morelos, Quintana Roo, Mexico

Grand Residences Riviera Cancun

Three themes prevail at this Mexico all-inclusive resort: culinary, adventure, and relaxation. Grand Residences Riviera Cancun's vast selection of amenities (think pillow choice options and a bottle of tequila or mezcal in every room) and activities (like Spanish language and cooking classes, bike tours through the downtown area, and cultural experiences for younger guests at the drop-off kids club) offer big fun for multigenerational family vacations.

When you stay, you also have access to restaurants and dinner shows at other Royal Resorts in the Riviera Maya. Keep the action going with tennis, Zumba, table tennis, dance contests, bingo, and dominoes. Another plus: The resort is close to cenotes and snorkeling spots, including the world’s second largest coral reef (a quick drive from Grand Residences).

9. Margaritaville Island Reserve Riviera Cancun

Puerto Morelos, Quintana Roo, Mexico

Margaritaville Island Reserve

The oceanfront Margaritaville Island Reserve in Puerto Morelos (near Cancun) combines all the amenities of a world-class Mexico all-inclusive resort with Margaritaville's famously relaxed vibe. There's a fully outfitted fitness center, and activities like stand-up paddle boarding, snorkeling, scuba clinics, cooking and cocktail classes, dance lessons, yoga, Aqua Fit, beach soccer, and volleyball abound. Beach parties, karaoke nights, and flip-flop olympics are also popular.

Particularly appealing to families, the Parakeets kids club at Margaritaville Island Reserve has supervised daily activities for children ages four to 12 years old, which on any given day might include cooking classes, mad lab experiments, piñata making, dancing, pajama parties, and movie nights.

10. Playa Viva

Petatlan, Mexico

Playa Viva by AVABLUE

If mega hotels aren't your thing, consider the family-friendly and dog-friendly Playa Viva Mexico all-inclusive resort, located on its own private beach along Mexico's Pacific Coast. At this boutique all-inclusive, kids can boogie board, make sandcastles, and visit the on-site farm and garden to feed the pigs or collect eggs for breakfast. The entire family will enjoy horseback riding on the beach, kayaking in a lagoon, and learning to surf or snorkel at nearby reefs. Parents can begin the day with complimentary morning yoga.

Playa Viva is situated at the base of the Sierra Madre Mountains and has 200 acres of nature preserve, including a turtle sanctuary where you can watch baby turtles get released into the ocean. When you’re ready to relax, a variety of spa services await—as do cooking lessons, shore fishing, and hiking trails. Nearby excursions include snorkeling, visits to a local farm, shopping, a Temazcal sweat lodge, and more. Meals, snacks, and most beverages are included.

11. The Black Bass Lodge

Punta Abreojos, Baja California Sur, Mexico

Black Bass Lodge

Baja California Sur's Black Bass is the place to go for an off-the-grid Mexico all-inclusive experience (Photo: Black Bass Lodge)

Looking for an off-the-grid Mexico all-inclusive experience? Tiny Black Bass Lodge might be the property for you. Book this beachfront villa in Baja California Sur (it sleeps up to 15 guests with four private rooms) and you can literally have the place to yourselves. Stays include a private chef, all meals, and cleaning service.

This little resort is ideal for whale watching, hiking, biking, horseback riding, remote fishing, surfing, exploring tide pools, and enjoying walks along the beach. A private yoga instructor is available upon request, too.

12. Viva Maya by Wyndham, A Trademark All Inclusive Resort

Playa del Carmen, Quintana Roo, Mexico

Viva Maya by Wyndham

At Viva Maya by Wyndham, kids ages four to 12 have their own pool, sand box, swings, and endless activities, not to mention extended hours from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. at the kids club. And when the whole family wants to hang out together, there's dancing, trapeze, cooking lessons, oceanfront pools, paddle boarding, water aerobics, climbing wall, ceramic painting, kayaking, windsurfing, and tennis, among many other activities.

The resort has connecting rooms for large families, and cribs are available upon request. You'll have no worries about mealtime, either, as there are a variety of restaurants with many options for kids. When you’re ready to venture beyond the resort, downtown Playa del Carmen is just a short lift away.

Another popular nearby attraction is Xcaret, an eco-archaeological park that offers the opportunity to swim in underground rivers, float in lagoons, see exotic animals in their natural habitats, snorkel in cenotes, browse through a botanical garden, or visit a cool coral reef aquarium. Other options include snorkeling with dolphins or a visit to the famous pyramids at Chichen Itza.

13. Hilton Cancun, an All Inclusive Resort

Cancun, Quintana Roo, Mexico

Hilton Cancun

With its sheer variety of family-friendly amenities that will keep the kiddos entertained around the clock, you might find yourself hard-pressed to leave Hilton Cancun. Two outdoor pools, including one next to the children’s splash pool and water playground; an indoor kids’ and teens’ club; outdoor jungle gym; a variety of activities centered around the Mayan culture and natural environment; and evening entertainment ranging from live performances to poolside glow parties are only some of the many family-friendly highlights.

At the end of a jam-packed day, dedicated family rooms with two bedrooms ensure the whole gang sleeps comfortably. Similar to sister property Hilton Tulum Riviera Maya (also all-inclusive), this resort is next to one of the brand’s five-star hotels (Waldorf Astoria Cancun), which expands the options for those who want to treat themselves to a high-end restaurant or spa treatment.

13 great all-inclusive Mexico resorts for families first appeared on FamilyVacationist.com.

