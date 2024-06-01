Trump supporters call for riots, violence in wake of guilty verdict - Live

Hardcore Donald Trump supporters are calling for riots, insurrection, and assassination after a Manhattan jury found him guilty of 34 felony counts of falsifying business records.

Trump became the first US president to be criminally convicted on Thursday, but said he would “continue to fight” the decision. He will have 30 days to do following his sentencing on July 11.

In messages seen by The Independent, and others reported by Reuters, Trump die-hards on social media are calling for violence in the wake of the verdict.

“Find the jurors. All of them. Take no prisoners,” wrote one user on a Trump-focused message board.

“Just give them the rope,” said another, in an explicit reference to lynching. “The time for talking has long gone. Let them swing outside the courthouse.”

Meanwhile, Trump gave a rambling speech at Trump Tower on Friday, blasting the US as a “fascist state.”

A jury found Trump guilty on 34 counts of falsifying business records as part of an election conspiracy that involved covering up a $130,000 payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels, whose story of an affair threatened to derail his 2016 presidential campaign.

15:00

Donald Trump gave an unhinged speech at Trump Tower the morning after he became the first criminally convicted US president, railing against the “fascist state” and attacking his enemies, including the judge who oversaw his hush-money trial and the witnesses who testified against him.

Speaking to an audience of reporters and supporters in the lobby of his eponymous Fifth Avenue skyscraper in New York City – the building where he formed the conspiracy that figured prominently in the evidence against him – Trump falsely claimed that the president, Joe Biden, could put an end to the case that was brought against him by New York County district attorney Alvin Bragg in a New York court.

“We have a president and a group of fascists that don’t want to do anything about it. Because they could, right now, today – he could stop it – but he’s not,” said Trump.

14:00

Mike Johnson, Republican speaker of the House of Representatives, has responded to Donald Trump’s guilty verdict at his hush money trial by calling for the Supreme Court to intervene in the appeals process.

Trump became the first former president in US history to be criminally convicted on Thursday after he was found guilty on all 34 counts against him. A Manhattan jury unanimously agreed that he had falsified business records to hide a $130,000 payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels to coverup the story of their alleged affair in the runup to the 2016 election.

On Friday morning, Johnson expressed his concern about the verdict on Fox News’ Fox and Friends breakfast show. “I do believe the Supreme Court should step in. Obviously this is totally unprecedented and it’s dangerous to our system,” the Speaker said.

13:00

12:00

Whether it was by luck or some other means, Donald Trump has spent his entire life evading consequences, moving through the world with impunity and accusing others of being criminals when his own conduct was called out.

This “I’m rubber, you’re glue” strategy was in part how he defeated New York senator turned Obama administration secretary of state Hillary Clinton when they faced off in the 2016 presidential election.

11:00

A jury has convicted Donald Trump in the New York hush-money trial, making him the first US president to be convicted of a crime.

Meanwhile, he faces three other criminal indictments for withholding classified documents in Florida and attempting to overturn the 2020 election in two separate cases in Washington DC and Fulton County, Georgia. And that’s all while he remains hot on the trail of another stint in the White House.

10:00

Donald Trump’s felony conviction now means he’s banned from a host of countries including Canada and UK

09:00 , Graig Graziosi

Now that Donald Trump is a convicted felon, his list of countries to visit has gotten much shorter.

Trump was found guilty on Thursday of 34 counts of falsifying records in an effort to keep adult film star Stormy Daniels quiet about an affair that occurred in the 2000s. That means certain freedoms Mr Trump once enjoyed may be out of his reach — and could have a serious effect on his ability to carry out his presidential duties, including traveling to foreign countries.

Nearly 40 nations - inlcuding Canada and the UK - have strict policies when it comes to allowing individuals with criminal records across their borders, and barring a special accommodation, Trump would be held to those same standards. It’s unclear if he would be allowed to visit if he wins the presidental election in November, but remains a felon.

08:00

Ivanka Trump has broken her silence and spoken out in support of her father after the former president’s historic criminal conviction at his hush money trial in New York.

The former first daughter, who also served as a special advisor during Donald Trump’s time in office, posted a heartfelt message to her Instagram, shortly after her father was found guilty of all felony charges on Thursday.

07:00

Celebrities have not been shy reacting to Donald Trump being found guilty on all 34 felony counts, marking the first-ever criminal conviction of an American president, with one notable saying ‘34 is now my favorite number.’

Trump is still expected to campaign once again for the White House in this year’s upcoming election, a fact horror author Stephen King noted on X/Twitter with the message: “The Republican candidate for President is a convicted felon.”

06:00

Utah Senator says he’s ‘no longer cooperating with’ Democrats after Trump conviction

05:00

Strongly worded statements are not enough.



Those who turned our judicial system into a political cudgel must be held accountable.



We are no longer cooperating with any Democrat legislative priorities or nominations, and we invite all concerned Senators to join our stand. pic.twitter.com/H0CzIjXgwC — Mike Lee (@SenMikeLee) May 31, 2024

04:30

The day after Donald Trump was found guilty on 34 felony charges, a House panel led by Trump ally Jim Jordan called for the district attorney who prosecuted the former president to testify before Congress next month.

The House Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government announced on X that it would demand that New York County District Attorney Alvin Bragg, whose office built the case against Mr Trump, appear before the subcommittee on 13 June. Mr Jordan also serves as the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, which houses the subcommittee.

The announcement came after a jury in New York found Mr Trump guilty on all 34 counts of falsifying business records to corruptly influence the outcome of the 2016 presidential election. The verdict made Mr Trump the first former president to be convicted of a felony.

04:00

President Joe Biden broke his silence on Donald Trump’s historic criminal conviction on Friday, slamming his “reckless” attacks on the trial and insisting the guilty verdict is evidence that America’s justice system works.

In remarks from the White House, Biden said the Thursday jury verdict shows that the “American principle that no one is above the law” had been “reaffirmed.”

“Donald Trump was given every opportunity to defend himself,” he said, adding that the case against Trump had been brought in a state court, not a federal one, and was decided by an ordinary jury of “12 citizens, 12 Americans, 12 people like you” that was chosen “the same way every jury in America is chosen”.

“The jury heard five weeks of evidence ... after careful deliberation, the jury reached a unanimous verdict. They found Donald Trump guilty on all 34 felony counts,” he said.

03:30

Republican-led states have historically made it difficult for those convicted of a felony to vote or barred it altogether. Now the Republicans’ presumptive nominee for president, who lives in one of those states, is among them.

Donald Trump’s conviction in the New York hush money case puts a spotlight on a wider movement to restore rights that has been gaining momentum in recent years, with the notable exception of Trump’s newly adopted state of Florida and a pair of its Southern neighbors.

Florida voters approved a constitutional amendment in 2018 restoring the right to vote for the estimated 1.8 million people in the state who had felony convictions, but the Republican-controlled Legislature watered that down by making the payment of all fines, fees and court costs part of the requirement before voting rights would be restored. That had the effect of making it complex, expensive and risky for people convicted of felonies to try to cast ballots.

03:00

Donald Trump’s trial is not “my focus”, Rishi Sunak has said when asked if he would work with the convicted former US president if the Republican returns to power.

The Prime Minister refused to comment on the ex-president’s hush money trial conviction when asked by reporters.

A New York jury found Mr Trump guilty of falsifying business records in a scheme to illegally influence the 2016 election through hush money payments to adult film actress Stormy Daniels, who said the two had sex.

The former president, the first to be convicted of felony crimes, insisted he was a “very innocent man” and claimed without evidence the trial was “rigged”.

02:30

02:00

Whether it was by luck or some other means, Donald Trump has spent his entire life evading consequences, moving through the world with impunity and accusing others of being criminals when his own conduct was called out.

This “I’m rubber, you’re glue” strategy was in part how he defeated New York senator turned Obama administration secretary of state Hillary Clinton when they faced off in the 2016 presidential election.

01:30

Crowds gathered outside Trump Tower for the former president’s planned postconviction remarks on Friday, 31 May, following the jury’s unanimous guilty verdict in his hush money trial.

Trump scheduled a post-trial news conference in the same lobby where he descended a golden escalator to announce his 2016 presidential campaign almost nine years ago.

He was convicted of falsifying business records to cover up a $130,000 payment made to the porn star Stormy Daniels on his behalf in the run-up to the 2016 presidential election in order to buy her silence over a sexual encounter she claims they had a decade earlier, which Trump denies.

01:00

Saturday 1 June 2024 00:30

Trump: “The theory is you never testify, because as soon as you testify — anybody. If it were George Washington, don't testify, because they'll get you on something that you said slightly wrong and then they sue you for perjury. But I didn't care about that. I wanted to.” pic.twitter.com/BJhf3vAftu — The Recount (@therecount) May 31, 2024

Saturday 1 June 2024 00:00

Donald Trump became the first US president to receive a criminal conviction on Thursday, being found guilty on all 34 counts in his hush money trial.

It’s a serious moment in history, but that didn’t stop internet users from finding the humor in it all, with the jokes pouring in on social media fast and furious. One of the many users to troll Trump pointed out that the verdict came exactly seven years after the former commander-in-chief’s infamous “Covfefe” tweet.

The former president will now have to wait until July to find out his sentence after he was convicted of falsifying business records in order to conceal hush money payments made to porn star Stormy Daniels in exchange for her silence about an alleged 2006 sexual encounter in the days leading up to the 2016 presidential election.

Friday 31 May 2024 23:55

Now that Donald Trump is a convicted felon, his list of countries to visit has gotten much shorter.

Graig Graziosi looks at some of the nations that can now bar the former president from entry:

Friday 31 May 2024 23:30

A unanimous 12-person jury in New York found Donald Trump guilty of all 34 counts against him in his so-called hush money case.

The jury agreed, beyond a reasonable doubt, that Trump not only had a hand in falsifying records but did so in order to commit or conceal another crime – specifically, that he violated state law against conspiracy to influence an election by “unlawful means.”

Those “unlawful means” include violations of the Federal Election Campaign Act, the falsification of other business records, and violations of state and federal tax laws.

Biden campaign calls Trump ‘confused, desperate, and defeated'

Friday 31 May 2024 23:00

The communications director for the Biden campaign issued a statement on Friday after former President Donald Trump’s “unhinged” speech at Trump Tower.

“America just witnessed a confused, desperate, and defeated Donald Trump ramble about his own personal grievances and lie about the American justice system, leaving anyone watching with one obvious conclusion: This man cannot be president of the United States,” Michael Tyler said.

“Unhinged by his 2020 election loss and spiraling from his criminal convictions, Trump is consumed by his own thirst for revenge and retribution,” he added. “He thinks this election is about him. But it’s not. It’s about the American people: lowering their costs, protecting their freedoms, defending their democracy.”

Friday 31 May 2024 22:50

A Donald Trump impersonator in a rickety limousine. A pickup truck adorned with Trump-themed vinyl wrap and several flags blasting Lee Greenwood’s “God Bless the USA.” European tourists who navigated a crowded sidewalk.

The scene on Fifth Avenue while the convicted former president declared his innocence from the building where he launched a criminal conspiracy:

Friday 31 May 2024 22:30

Wolf Blitzer: "Whatever happened to the Republican Party being the party of law and order?"



JD Vance: "We are the part of law and order!"



Wolf: "The former president has been convicted 34 times for violating law." pic.twitter.com/1KLBxM28MC — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) May 31, 2024

Biden on accusations that he’s ‘pulling the strings’ behind Trump’s conviction: ‘I didn’t know I was that powerful'

Friday 31 May 2024 22:27

After a White House event with Super Bowl winners the Kansas City Chiefs, President Joe Biden was asked by Fox News reporter Peter Doocy if he believes Trump’s conviction will help him win in the presidential election.

“I have no idea,” Biden said.

“Are you worried this could happen to you someday? Somebody comes up with some charges and tries to bring you into court after your term?” Doocy asked.

“Not at all,” Biden said. “I didn’t do anything wrong. The system still works.”

“When Trump says you’re just trying to bruise him – what do you say?” Doocy responded. “Politically, politically... He thinks you’re pulling the strings behind the scenes doing all of this to help yourself?”

Biden: “I didn’t know I was that powerful.”

President Joe Biden tries on a Kansas City Chiefs helmet at the White House on May 31. (REUTERS)

Friday 31 May 2024 22:00

Friday 31 May 2024 21:40

Donald Trump gave an unhinged speech at Trump Tower the morning after he became the first criminally convicted US president, railing against the “fascist state” and attacking his enemies, including the judge who oversaw his hush money trial and the witnesses who testified against him.

Speaking to an audience of reporters and supporters in the lobby of his eponymous Fifth Avenue skyscraper in New York City — the building where he formed the conspiracy that figured prominently in the evidence against him — Trump falsely claimed that President Joe Biden could put an end to the case that was brought against him by New York County District Attorney Alvin Bragg in a New York court.

“We have a president and a group of fascists that don’t want to do anything about it. Because they could right now today, he could stop it — but he’s not,” he said.

Friday 31 May 2024 21:20

Kayleigh demands that President Biden pressure Kathy Hochul to pardon Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/8zV4JXdmTS — Acyn (@Acyn) May 31, 2024

Former Obama advisor says ‘more Democrats should be talking about Trump’s conviction'

Friday 31 May 2024 21:00

In the middle of former President Donald Trump’s post-conviction speech on Friday, former Obama senior advisor Dan Pfeiffer wrote on X: “Donald Trump rambling like an enfeebled, confused narcissist recounting his own conviction is precisely why more Democrats should be talking about Trump’s conviction.”

Friday 31 May 2024 20:47

Now that Donald Trump is a convicted felon, his list of countries to visit has gotten much shorter.

Trump was found guilty on Thursday of 34 counts of falsifying records in an effort to keep adult film star Stormy Daniels quiet about an affair that occurred in the 2000s. That means certain freedoms Mr Trump once enjoyed may be out of his reach — and could have a serious effect on his ability to carry out his presidential duties, including traveling to foreign countries.

Nearly 40 nations - inlcuding Canada and the UK - have strict policies when it comes to allowing individuals with criminal records across their borders, and barring a special accommodation, Trump would be held to those same standards. It’s unclear if he would be allowed to visit if he wins the presidental election in November, but remains a felon.

Friday 31 May 2024 20:40

Friday 31 May 2024 20:20

Napoleon used to enquire of his potential generals: “Has he luck?”

Keir Starmer, soon himself to be promoted, if the polls are to be believed, certainly seems to be enjoying good fortune in abundance.

First, the prime minister presented him with the surprise gift of a general election when Labour has a 20 percentage point lead in the opinion polls. Then Angela Rayner finds herself exonerated by the Greater Manchester Police, and there’s not a thing her enemies can do about it.

Now, General Sir Keir Starmer’s difficulties with one of his high-profile troops, Diane Abbott, have been overshadowed by the verdicts in the Donald Trump hush-money case. The British general election may be flawed in all sorts of ways, but no one has yet challenged the legitimacy of what is happening, and the leader of the opposition is looking relaxed.

Friday 31 May 2024 20:05

Friday 31 May 2024 20:00

Following his unprecedented felony conviction, former president and presumptive Republican nominee Donald Trump has to wait to find out what his sentence will be. But even if it involves time behind bars, that doesn’t mean his campaign to return to the White House comes to an end.

He wouldn’t even be the first candidate to run for that office while imprisoned. That piece of history belongs to Eugene V. Debs, who ran on the Socialist Party ticket in 1920 — and garnered almost a million votes, or about 3 percent.

The circumstances are obviously different. Debs, despite his influence and fame, was effectively a fringe candidate that year; Trump has already held the office and is running as the near-certain nominee of one of the country’s two major political parties. But there are similarities, too.

Friday 31 May 2024 19:40

Mike Johnson, Republican speaker of the House of Representatives, has responded to Donald Trump’s guilty verdict at his hush money trial by calling for the Supreme Court to intervene in the appeals process.

Trump became the first former president in US history to be criminally convicted on Thursday after he was found guilty on all 34 counts against him. A Manhattan jury unanimously agreed that he had falsified business records to hide a $130,000 payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels to coverup the story of their alleged affair in the runup to the 2016 election.

On Friday morning, Johnson expressed his concern about the verdict on Fox News’ Fox and Friends breakfast show. “I do believe the Supreme Court should step in. Obviously this is totally unprecedented and it’s dangerous to our system,” the Speaker said.

Friday 31 May 2024 19:20

Whether it was by luck or some other means, Donald Trump has spent his entire life evading consequences, moving through the world with impunity and accusing others of being criminals when his own conduct was called out.

This “I’m rubber, you’re glue” strategy was in part how he defeated New York senator turned Obama administration secretary of state Hillary Clinton when they faced off in the 2016 presidential election.

Friday 31 May 2024 19:00

A jury has convicted Donald Trump in the New York hush-money trial, making him the first US president to be convicted of a crime.

Meanwhile, he faces three other criminal indictments for withholding classified documents in Florida and attempting to overturn the 2020 election in two separate cases in Washington DC and Fulton County, Georgia. And that’s all while he remains hot on the trail of another stint in the White House.

Friday 31 May 2024 18:59

Crowds gathered outside Trump Tower for the former president’s planned postconviction remarks on Friday, 31 May, following the jury’s unanimous guilty verdict in his hush money trial.

Trump scheduled a post-trial news conference in the same lobby where he descended a golden escalator to announce his 2016 presidential campaign almost nine years ago.

He was convicted of falsifying business records to cover up a $130,000 payment made to the porn star Stormy Daniels on his behalf in the run-up to the 2016 presidential election in order to buy her silence over a sexual encounter she claims they had a decade earlier, which Trump denies.

Friday 31 May 2024 18:58

Friday 31 May 2024 18:46

President Biden on Friday broke his silence on Donald Trump’s historic criminal record, calling his predecessor’s conviction evidence that America’s justice system worked well and protected the ex-president’s rights.

Mr Biden, who was in the White House State Dining Room for remarks on the Middle East, said yesterday’s jury verdict shows that the “American principle that no one is above the law” had been “reaffirmed”.

“Donald Trump was given every opportunity to defend himself,” he said, adding that the case against Trump had been brought in a state court, not a federal court, and was decided by an ordinary jury of “12 citizens, 12 Americans, 12 people like you” that was chosen “the same way every jury in America is chosen”.

Friday 31 May 2024 18:40

Saturday Night Live’s Donald Trump was resurrected after the former president was found guilty in a high-profile hush-money trial.

Many celebrities, including Robert De Niro, are all reacting to the outcome of the case, which saw Trump become the first criminally convicted US president in history.

Now, James Austin Johnson, a known Trump impersonator who made his debut on US sketch show SNL in 2021, has shared an Instagram video reacting to the verdict.

Friday 31 May 2024 18:37

Before addressing the situation in Gaza, President Joe Biden said that “no one is above the law” and that “Donald Trump was given every opportunity to defend himself.”

He was tried by “12 people like you” on a jury just like “millions of Americans who have served.”

They were “chosen the same way” everyone else is.

Biden characterizes Trump’s conviction as a reaffirmation of the rule of law pic.twitter.com/46CmDbsnDl — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 31, 2024

After “careful deliberation they reached a unanimous verdict,” and Trump can “appeal that decision just like everyone else has that opportunity.”

It is “reckless, dangerous, irresponsible for anyone to say this was rigged just because they didn’t like the verdict.”

The justice system “literally is a cornerstone of America” and we must “not allow anyone to tear it down.”

Friday 31 May 2024 18:26

The communications director for the Biden campaign issued a statement on Friday after former President Donald Trump’s “unhinged” speech at Trump Tower.

“America just witnessed a confused, desperate, and defeated Donald Trump ramble about his own personal grievances and lie about the American justice system, leaving anyone watching with one obvious conclusion: This man cannot be president of the United States,” Michael Tyler said.

“Unhinged by his 2020 election loss and spiraling from his criminal convictions, Trump is consumed by his own thirst for revenge and retribution,” he added. “He thinks this election is about him. But it’s not. It’s about the American people: lowering their costs, protecting their freedoms, defending their democracy.”

Trump to participate in townhall hosted by NewsNation and X

Friday 31 May 2024 18:20

Donald Trump will participate in a townhall co-hosted by NewsNation and X, Elon Musk’s social media platform.

This is according to Matt Belloni, who wrote in his newsletter that the former president and convicted felon is set to participate in what they call “The People’s Town Hall.”

Friday 31 May 2024 18:03

Donald Trump referred to the US as a “fascist state” in his rambling speech at Trump Tower on Friday.

The former president was criticizing the judge in charge of his hush money case, Judge Juan Merchan, for how he allegedly handled a separate case, which Trump said “destroyed” the life of a “good man,” seemingly in reference to former Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg.

Trump yet again called the judge in his hush money case “highly conflicted” before going on to say he “wanted to testify.”

“I would have testified, I wanted to testify. The theory is you never testify because as soon as you testify for anybody, if it were George Washington – don’t testify because they’ll get you on something that you said slightly wrong, and then they sue you for perjury,” he said. “But I didn’t care about that, I wanted to.”

Trump said the “very good man ... went to prison once and then they just put him in prison again because they said he lied. He didn't lie. I looked at the statements he made, in fact, he didn't remember something and they put him in jail.”

“Over the education of his grandchildren – he didn't report that he had a car or two cars on his income,” Trump added regarding Weisselberg, who was sentenced to five months behind bars for lying under oath.

Trump, talking about Allen Weisselberg getting jailed for lying under oath during testimony: "We are living in a fascist state!" pic.twitter.com/FTxHsmfM1C — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) May 31, 2024

“They put him in jail again because they didn't want him to testify,” Trump claimed.

“If you don't give up Trump ... he was told that ‘you're gonna get 15 years in jail’. And he made a plea deal because he didn't want to spend the rest of his life [in prison],” he added.

“We're living in a fascist state,” he said. “He was told that viciously – ‘so you can go to jail for four months, five months, or you can get 15 years in jail.’”

The former president also said that those behind his conviction were “sick people.”

“We have a president and a group of fascists that don’t want to do anything about it,” he added. “He could stop it. But he’s not, they’re destroying our country.”

Friday 31 May 2024 18:00

Ivanka Trump has broken her silence and spoken out in support of her father after the former president’s historic criminal conviction at his hush money trial in New York.

The former first daughter, who also served as a special advisor during Donald Trump’s time in office, posted a heartfelt message to her Instagram, shortly after her father was found guilty of all felony charges on Thursday.

Friday 31 May 2024 17:40

Celebrities have not been shy reacting to Donald Trump being found guilty on all 34 felony counts, marking the first-ever criminal conviction of an American president, with one notable saying ‘34 is now my favorite number.’

Trump is still expected to campaign once again for the White House in this year’s upcoming election, a fact horror author Stephen King noted on X/Twitter with the message: “The Republican candidate for President is a convicted felon.”

Friday 31 May 2024 17:20

Friday 31 May 2024 17:10

Friday 31 May 2024 17:10 , Ariana Baio

(Ariana Baio / The Independent)

Friday 31 May 2024 17:09

Michael Handy, who lives in the Upper East Side and is wearing a US military veteran cap, came out to “celebrate that he was found guilty.

“And of course New Yorkers [have] known for quite some time,” he says, pointing to the Trumps’ housing discrimination cases in the 1970s and his friends who he says were ripped off by Trump in the years after.

Friday 31 May 2024 17:07

Friday 31 May 2024 17:07 , Alex Woodward

At Trump Tower, a brief “let’s go Brandon” chant is met with a “Trump is guilty” chant from a group of sign-holding counter-protesters on the other side of the street.

Kathleen Zea is holding a sign reading “Ask your doctor if Trump in prison is right for you.”

“We’ve been protesting Trump for seven years and I want to be here to see that justice is at least starting to visit him,” she says. “He’s been able to act with impunity here in New York.”

His conviction gave her a “renewed faith in our system” after Trump had “undermined it for so long.”

“People are gonna support him no matter what,” she says. “It’s time for people to wake up … If debates actually happen they’ll see the difference … You don’t have to love everything Biden has done but I respect he’s been in the government for many decades.”

But “the guy on the other side wants to burn the whole thing down,” she says.

Friday 31 May 2024 17:05

Friday 31 May 2024 17:05 , Ariana Baio

Outside Trump Tower, Maria, a woman who is Spanish and Swiss, said that she represents how much of Europe feels about Trump: “When I see him it’s a mix of fascination and horror.”

She said she “feels badly” for his supporters because they believe he is representing them: “He doesn’t represent them he only represents himself.”

Friday 31 May 2024 17:03

Donald Trump on Friday said he was “honored” to be a convicted felon and appeared to violate a court order prohibiting him from attacking witnesses who testified at his trial as he railed against the prosecution that made him the first former American president to be a convicted felon.

Speaking to an audience of reporters and supporters in the lobby of his eponymous Fifth Avenue skyscraper in New York City — the building where he formed the conspiracy that figured prominently in the evidence against him — Trump falsely claimed that President Joe Biden could put an end to the case that was brought against him by New York County District Attorney Alvin Bragg in a New York court.

Friday 31 May 2024 17:00

WinRed, a website that raises money to support Donald Trump, went down after the former US president became the first in history to have a criminal record.

Trump was found guilty on May 30 of all 34 charges brought against him in a criminal hush money trial.

The former president is looking to be re-elected into the White House later this year but now as a criminal.

Friday 31 May 2024 16:49

Friday 31 May 2024 16:45

Trump finished his speech after about 40 minutes.

“It's my honor to be doing this. It really is. It's a very unpleasant thing, to be honest. But it's a great, great honor,” he said.

“We're going to make America great again. We're going to make it better than ever before. Remember, November 5 is the most important day in the history of our country,” he told the press and assembled supporters before walking out.

Friday 31 May 2024 16:42

Friday 31 May 2024 16:42 , Gustaf Kilander

Trump claimed that migrants live in “luxury hotels in cities” run by Democrats during his post-verdict press conference on Friday.

“This is what's happening to our country. And it's not sustainable [for] anyone. Little things like our kids can't have a little league game anymore because you have tents and you have migrants living on the fields. That's the least of it,” the former president claimed.

“People are taking over our luxury hotels – migrants. And yet our veterans, our great veterans are living on the streets like dogs,” he added. “But migrants are living in luxury hotels and cities all over our country run by Democrats.”

Friday 31 May 2024 16:40

Jurors in Donald Trump’s hush money criminal trial – which returned a guilty verdict on all 34 counts on Thursday night – had to maintain a level of impartiality around the former US president which, to others, may seem impossible, given the Republican’s trademark inflammatory and controversial nature.

A number of potential jurors had to be dismissed as they felt they couldn’t be fair in their assessment of the evidence, and before New York Justice Juan Merchan sent the jurors out to deliberate, he reminded them not to allow their verdict “to be influenced by bias or prejudice”.

Friday 31 May 2024 16:37

Friday 31 May 2024 16:37 , Gustaf Kilander

Trump returned to his tried and tested talking points on Friday as he complained about immigration levels.

“We have people coming from all corners of the globe and many of them are not good people ... record levels of terrorists have come into our country – they've never seen anything like it,” he said, without pointing to any evidence.

Friday 31 May 2024 16:31

Friday 31 May 2024 16:30

Friday 31 May 2024 16:30 , Gustaf Kilander

Trump said on Friday he will appeal the verdict in his hush money case.

“We're going to be appealing this scam,” the former president said on Friday. “We're going to be appealing it on many different things. He wouldn't allow us to have witnesses. He wouldn't allow us to tal ... wouldn't allow us to do anything. The judge was a tyrant.”

Friday 31 May 2024 16:27

Friday 31 May 2024 16:27 , Gustaf Kilander

Speaking about Michael Cohen on Friday, Trump said “the money that was paid was paid legally, there was nothing illegal.”

“In fact, the lawyer in creating the NDA because at that time he was a fully accredited lawyer, he wasn't a fixer,” he added. “I never thought of him as a fixer ... The media called him a fixer.”

“He was a lawyer and he was fairly good. Later on, I didn't like what he did,” Trump said.

Friday 31 May 2024 16:23

Friday 31 May 2024 16:23 , Gustaf Kilander

Trump argued on Friday that paying someone under an NDA is not a crime.

“They weren't crimes, nor is paying money under an NDA. So we have an NDA, non-disclosure agreement,” he said on Friday. “It's a big deal. A non-disclosure agreement. Totally honorable, totally good. Totally accepted. Everybody has them.”

Friday 31 May 2024 16:20

Stormy Daniels, the porn star at the centre of the Donald Trump hush money trial, has received a wave of praise following the announcement that the former president was guilty of 34 charges on Thursday.

Trump became the first president in US history to receive a criminal conviction and will now have to wait until July 11th to learn what the punishment for his crime will be.

Friday 31 May 2024 16:20

Friday 31 May 2024 16:20 , Gustaf Kilander

Trump addressed his age during his post-trial press conference during a tangent about a separate case.

“He's 77 years old. Now normally I'd say that's an old guy, but I don't feel 77,” he said. “Nobody ever says that about me ... they just don't say that about me, but maybe I'm better off that way.”

Friday 31 May 2024 16:14

Friday 31 May 2024 16:14 , Gustaf Kilander

Trump yet again called the judge in his hush money case “highly conflicted” before going on to say he “wanted to testify.”

“I would have testified, I wanted to testify. The theory is you never testify because as soon as you testify for anybody, if it were George Washington – don't testify because they'll get you on something that you said slightly wrong, and then they sue you for perjury,” he said. “But I didn't care about that, I wanted to.”

Friday 31 May 2024 16:10

Friday 31 May 2024 16:10 , Gustaf Kilander

Former President Donald Trump is speaking at a press conference after his conviction on 34 counts of falsifying business records.

He said those behind his conviction were “sick people.”

“We have a president and a group of fascists that don't want to do anything about it,” he added. “He could stop it. But he's not, they're destroying our country.”

Friday 31 May 2024 16:00

Rather less happy with the news, and once more attempting to re-establish a degree of relevance in America he has not enjoyed for some years, the British conservative broadcaster has also contributed his two cents.

Jacob Stolworthy has this one.

Friday 31 May 2024 15:55

Friday 31 May 2024 15:55 , Alex Woodward

The Trump press conference is taking place where Trump launched his 2016 campaign when he descended his golden escalators in June 2015, and a couple of months later conspired to unlawfully influence the outcome.

He’s now going to proclaim his innocence from the same atrium where he announced he was running.

Friday 31 May 2024 15:40

The great genius of our time speaks.

Indeed, great damage was done today to the public’s faith in the American legal system.



If a former President can be criminally convicted over such a trivial matter – motivated by politics, rather than justice – then anyone is at risk of a similar fate. https://t.co/zrHCyIZazh — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 31, 2024

Friday 31 May 2024 15:26

Friday 31 May 2024 15:26 , Alex Woodward

Wendy Sacks walked by the crowd outside Trump Tower at the intersection of 5th Avenue and 57th Street muttering “mother******.”

“I’m just livid that this criminal is being given this honor,” she said, gesturing at the MAGA flags and supporters on the other side of a barricade.

“I don’t understand what’s happened to the minds of the sane Republicans.”

The 30-year Manhattan resident is running an errand and the obstacle course of barricades around the blocks messed up her route.

“I resent on account of this one individual I have to walk one, two, three blocks out of my way to accommodate his blarney and shenanigans.”

After yesterday’s verdict, “I couldn’t be prouder to be a New Yorker.”

Friday 31 May 2024 15:21

Friday 31 May 2024 15:20

He has reached the highest echelons of office by defying political gravity – but, after being found guilty on 34 felony charges, will the former president finally come crashing back down to Earth?

Jon Sopel explains why yesterday’s verdict may not end up making a jot of difference come November.

Friday 31 May 2024 15:13

Friday 31 May 2024 15:13 , Gustaf Kilander

House Speaker Mike Johnson has said that he believes the Supreme Court should “step in” following the guilty verdict of former President Donald Trump on 34 counts in his hush money trial.

“I do believe the Supreme Court should step in,” he said on Fox & Friends on Fox News on Friday morning. “I think they’ll set this straight but it’s going to take a while.”

Speaking about the justices, he said: “I know many of them personally, I think they’re deeply concerned about” the faith in the American justice system.

Friday 31 May 2024 15:06

Warning: This livestream has not been independently fact-checked and may contain misinformation.

Watch live as Donald Trump speaks at a news conference in New York City on Friday, 31 May, following his criminal conviction in a hush money trial.

Friday 31 May 2024 15:00

You didn’t think you’d get through the whole day without hearing from Hillary did you?

Here’s Sinead Butler for Indy100.

Friday 31 May 2024 14:54

Friday 31 May 2024 14:40

When the former president was found guilty on all counts on Thursday, he described the verdict as “rigged” and raged against the “conflicted” judge.

He is unlikely to go to prison but it is the American voters who will ultimately deliver the final verdict, writes Mary Dejevsky.

Friday 31 May 2024 14:25

After a downturn of more than six percent following his guilty verdict on Friday, shares in former President Donald Trump’s social media company rose in pre-market trading.

Shares in Trump Media & Technology, the parent company of the Truth Social platform, were recently up by about two percent.

The stock went public in late March of this year and has since been erratic.

Friday 31 May 2024 14:20

Oh oh.

Here’s Josh Marcus on the market reaction to the Trump verdict.

Friday 31 May 2024 14:00

Georgia populist Marjorie Taylor Greene posted a picture of an upside-down flag in response to Trump’s conviction.

The gesture has become a symbol for the “Stop the Steal” movement that the former president’s supporters brandished at the US Capitol on January 6.

It’s also the same symbol that was spotted at Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito’s home in Virginia three years ago, which was recently brought to the public’s attention, sparking a controversy and calls for his resignation.

Friday 31 May 2024 13:40

Very nice indeed.

Friday 31 May 2024 13:20

South Carolina senator turned Trump booster Tim Scott struggled to defend the former president’s threats of revenge on CNN on Thursday night in conversation with Abby Phillip.

Here’s our report.

Friday 31 May 2024 13:00

Only Cohen and Daniels might have enjoyed yesterday’s news more than the late-night host.

Here’s Kevin EG Perry on Jimmy Kimmel’s latest opening monologue.

Friday 31 May 2024 12:40

The former governor of Alaska denied previously saying the country would go to a civil war if Trump was convicted during a heated clash on Good Morning Britain today.

Friday 31 May 2024 12:34

Todd Blanche could only offer a rather garbled explanation when asked on CNN last night about the former president’s complaint earlier this week that certain witnesses had not been called to appear at his New York hush money trial.

Speaking in the aftermath of that verdict, Blanche, who led the cross-examination of Michael Cohen on the witness stand and delivered his side’s closing argument on Tuesday, was grilled by anchor Kaitlan Collins about Trump’s gripe to reporters that “key witnesses” had not been summoned.

Collins named the defendant’s former bodyguard Keith Schiller and the ex-Trump Organization chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg as two examples and asked why Blanche did not call on them to make an appearance in Judge Juan Merchan’s courtroom.

Here’s our report on his response.

Friday 31 May 2024 12:20

The former first daughter, who also served as a special advisor during Trump’s time in office, posted a heartfelt message on her Instagram shortly after her father was found guilty on Thursday.

Unlike her siblings Don Jr, Eric and Tiffany, she did not once appear at Manhattan Criminal Court to support the defendant.

Here’s Mike Bedigan on what she has to say now.

Friday 31 May 2024 12:00

The legendary actor, who showed up at court this week, sparred with MAGA meatheads and got labelled a “wacko” by the defendant for his trouble, has offered his thoughts on the verdict.

Lydia Spencer-Elliott reports.

Friday 31 May 2024 11:40

Friday 31 May 2024 11:20

Always lightning quick, the mighty Greg Evans of Indy100 has already rounded-up all the latest Trump memes as social media relishes an opportunity to gloat.

Friday 31 May 2024 11:00

Around one in six voters said that a guilty verdict in Trump’s hush money trial will make them less likely to vote for him in November, according to a new poll.

Gustaf Kilander digs into the numbers.

Friday 31 May 2024 10:30

Friday 31 May 2024 10:00

The Republican has spent his entire life evading consequences, but his luck has finally run out, Andrew Feinberg writes.

Friday 31 May 2024 09:30

Donald Trump is now a convicted felo, but President Joe Biden’s campaign is harbouring no illusions as to whether it will affect who it squares off against in this November’s presidential election.

In a statement issued not long after a New York City jury convicted Trump on 34 counts of falsifying business records, Biden campaign communications director Michael Tyler said the verdict against the felonious ex-president vindicated the American system of justice.

“In New York today, we saw that no one is above the law,” he said.

“There is still only one way to keep Donald Trump out of the Oval Office: at the ballot box.

“Convicted felon or not, Trump will be the Republican nominee for president.”