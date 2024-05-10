Trump trial live updates: Ex-Oval Office aide who testified on checks returns to stand

Aysha Bagchi and Sudiksha Kochi, USA TODAY
·3 min read

Former White House aide Madeleine Westerhout is due back on the witness stand Friday in former President Donald Trump's criminal hush money trial after describing her role in helping Trump sign his checks and praising the boss who fired her.

Westerhout broke down crying as she described being forced out of the White House for off-the-record comments she made about Trump's children to reporters. She said she doesn't think Trump is "treated fairly," while also confirming details for prosecutors about how Trump signed checks and paid attention to his financial affairs.

That followed a fiery cross-examination between porn star Stormy Daniels and Trump lawyer Susan Necheles, and a second failed bid by Trump for a mistrial.

Keep up with USA TODAY's live updates from inside and outside the Manhattan courtroom:

Former US president Donald Trump walks out to speak to the press during his trial for allegedly covering up a hush money payment linked to an extramarital affair, at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York on April 30, 2024. Photo by JUSTIN LANE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Stormy Daniels’ depiction in courtroom sketches captures attention

Stormy Daniels' testimony in Donald Trump’s hush money trial Tuesday included plenty of details but it was the court artist's sketch of the former adult film star that captured the internet's attention.

Many agreed that she looked older in the drawing than she actually looked, while others poked fun at Daniels outright.

There seemed to be a difference between the way the sketch artist thought Daniels looked and how everyone else saw her, a difference noted by several people across multiple posts on X, formerly Twitter.

-- Amaris Encinas, Sudiksha Kochi

Why did Trump ask for a mistrial and to change the gag order?

On Thursday, Trump lawyer Todd Blanche made zealous pleas for a mistrial and for a modified gag order based on Stormy Daniels' testimony. He said that some of her testimony was basically a "dog whistle for rape" – even though Daniels insisted she hadn't been physically threatened, and said she didn't describe the alleged encounter to famed assault victim advocate Gloria Allred because she felt pressured to falsely accuse Trump of "basically rape."

Blanche pointed to portions of Daniels' testimony where she described feeling light-headed, being aware of a power imbalance, and knowing Trump's bodyguard was nearby.

Blanche also characterized parts of Daniels' story as "completely different in kind" from earlier accounts – a claim the prosecution disputed.

Judge Juan Merchan said he wouldn't modify the gag order because he's concerned not just about witnesses who have already testified, but also about potential witnesses who could see Trump's attacks on others and be impacted. He described Trump's comments about people tied to his legal cases as "vitriol," adding: "Your client's track record speaks for itself."

Merchan also said Blanche made Daniels' credibility an issue when he called her claims about a sexual encounter false during his opening statement. The prosecution had the right to rehabilitate her credibility by going into her story after Blanche had "immediately attacked it," Merchan said.

– Aysha Bagchi

What happened when Stormy Daniels was cross-examined?

Stormy Daniels showed Thursday that she's no shrinking violet, even as she was hammered by an aggressive cross-examination. Trump lawyer Susan Necheles tried to portray Daniels' story as changing between iterations, and portray Daniels herself as money-grubbing.

Daniels pushed back as Necheles raised possible inconsistencies in her story, such as Daniels saying Trump approached her about dinner in one telling, and that Trump's bodyguard approached her on Trump's behalf in another. Daniels replied that Trump and his bodyguard are a unit.

When Daniels characterized her decision to participate in a hush money deal in 2016 as about staying safe, Necheles said it was really about Daniels' bottom line.

"You chose to make money, right?" Necheles said.

"I chose to take the non-disclosure," Daniels responded.

– Aysha Bagchi

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Trump trial live updates: Ex-White House aide who cried back on stand

