TTC board approves plan to get rid of double fares

Under a new program, customers transferring between a TTC trip to GO Transit would be reimbursed for their single ride TTC fare, while people going between the TTC and another municipal transit agency could use their two-hour transfer without paying a second fare. (Alex Lupul/CBC - image credit)

The TTC board has approved a motion to adopt the province's "One-Fare" program, which would get rid of double fare charges for people transferring between the TTC and GO Transit, alongside other GTA transit agencies.

At a meeting Wednesday, TTC board chair Coun. Jamaal Myers said he thinks the plan will help transit riders across the city but especially in Scarborough and North York. He said he thinks it should also help with traffic congestion.

"I think this is a great initiative," Myers said.

Currently, customers pay a double fare when taking the TTC before switching to GO Transit or another agency during the same trip, TTC officials said in a news release.

Under this program, customers transferring between a TTC trip to GO Transit would be reimbursed for their single ride TTC fare, while people going between the TTC and another municipal transit agency could use their two-hour transfer without paying a second fare.

With full adoption, the One-Fare program would start in early 2024.

Though members of the TTC board were largely supportive of the plan, some had concerns about long-term funding, and who would be responsible for messaging should the program be cancelled in the future.

Currently, the province has committed to funding until March 2026 — after which the program would either be extended, or the current fare structure would be reinstated.

Coun. Dianne Saxe introduced a motion, which also passed, in an attempt to make sure the province has the responsibility to alert the public in the event funding is discontinued.

"Once people have a benefit, they really really resent giving it up," she said.

According to the initial motion to the TTC board, it's estimated that between 29 million to 36 million customer trips per year would be impacted by the change. That would result in about $40 million to $60 million in foregone fare revenue annually, it says, which would then need to be recouped from the province.

The motion also says it's expected the program would be extended if it achieves forecasted results.