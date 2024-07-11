Tumble dryer factory could close with 150 jobs at risk

More than 100 workers at a tumble dryer factory face redundancy.

Beko Europe confirmed its subsidiary Hotpoint UK Appliances Ltd will enter a consultation that could result in the closure of its site in Yate, near Bristol, causing a potential 150 jobs losses.

Regional managing director, Teresa Arbuckle, said: "The facility has been operating at a significant loss for some time.

"Demand for the appliances produced here has rapidly decreased as consumers purchase more advanced and energy efficient models."

The site currently produces tumble dryers for the UK and Ireland markets.

Ian Moverley, UK communications and government relations at Beko, said the company was "selling less than a third of what it used to make five years ago".

"Unfortunately the demand for our products being manufactured here has dropped significantly in recent years," he said.

Beko Europe’s proposal, subject to consultation, is that it is not technically or economically feasible to remodel the Yate site to continue operations.

Ms Arbuckle said: “We know this news will be difficult to hear for our employees, on-site contractors, and the whole community.

"The Yate site has a superb workforce, with real commitment and strong leadership, and we are grateful for their continued efforts during this challenging time."

Beko Europe plans to support employees potentially affected.

The manufacture says products it produces have been less popular in favour of "advanced and energy efficient heat pump technologies".

They claimed EU legislation that will soon ensure new tumble dryers need to be produced with heat pump technology could be adopted by the United Kingdom in the future.

Claire Young Liberal Democrat MP for Thornbury and Yate said: "The news will have come as a shock to people, this site has been a local provider of employment for more than 100 years so it has a special place in Yates history.

The MP has had meeting with Beko and said she will do all she can to support those affected.

Unite regional officer John Sweeney said: “The potential closure of the Hotpoint factory is deeply worrying news all the workers employed at the site.

"Unite will now be offering support to our members and entering consultations with the company.

"The union will be ensuring our members’ best interests are the priority and demanding Beko leaves no stone unturned in seeking alternatives to closure.”

