It Turns Out 3 Body Problem Star Ben Schnetzer's Parents Are Also Famous Actors

If you haven’t watched Netflix’s 3 Body Problem yet, you’re missing out ― the sci-fi show, written by former Game of Thrones showrunners, contains familiar faces from GoT, Marvel, and Disney.



And Ben Schnetzer, who, along with Sir Jonathan Pryce, plays Mike Evans on the show, is no exception. He’s appeared in movies like The Book Thief and the heartwarming Pride.



Turns out he’s not the only success in his family, however ― both of the actor’s parents are pretty established actors.



Who are Ben Schnetzer’s parents, then?

Actor Stephen Schnetzer and actress Nancy Snyder attend the Second Annual Comedy Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on August 28, 1994. Ron Galella via Getty Images



His father, Stephen Schnetzer, has appeared in a number of TV and movie roles from 1972 onwards.

He played Cass Winthrop in Another World, for which role he earned a Daytime Emmy nomination in 1989. He also took the role of Julie Olson Williams’ brother, Steven Olson, on Days of Our Lives.



He was later Dr. Cass Winthrop in Homeland, and has appeared in everything from Law & Order: SVU to The Guiding Light.



Meanwhile, Ben’s mother, Nancy Snyder, has an on-screen career dating back to 1977.



She also won a 1976 Clarence Derwent Award for Best Supporting Female in 1976 ― this is given to theatre actors by the Actors’ Equity Association on Broadway.



She also played Katrina Karr in One Life To Live and Cece Vandeveer in Law & Order.



Woah!

I know! And apparently, Ben’s dad had a history in theatre before he took to the small screen.



Speaking of his TV role on Days of Our Lives, he said, “I had been doing eight years of theatre. Here I am projecting to the back wall of the film studio and the boom is right above you.”



He added, “It took me longer to get comfortable in front of a camera than anybody I ever saw in the 22 years I was in daytime.“



Well, 34 years in, it seems his son has proved the power of great acting genes once and for all.

