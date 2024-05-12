This Is How The TV Baftas Paid A Touching Tribute To Matthew Perry During This Year's Ceremony

Matthew Perry on the set of Friends in the early 1990s NBC via Getty Images

This year’s TV Baftas ceremony included a touching tribute to Friends star Matthew Perry.

As ever, Sunday night’s awards show included an “In Memoriam” video montage recognising those who have died in the past year, including legendary interviewer Michael Parkinson, BBC newsreader George Alagiah and Hairy Bikers chef Dave Myers.

Not only did this video end with clips of Perry in character as Chandler Bing in Friends, the whole sequence was accompanied by a reimagined version of the award-winning sitcom’s iconic theme music.

This special nod to Matthew (and his much-loved Friends character) sparked an emotional reaction among those watching along at home:

#BAFTATVAwards#Baftas#baftas2024 That Matthew Perry Moment had me in tears RiP Matthew we miss you 😥😥😥 pic.twitter.com/8XwMaajs87 — Lee Hood (@Mofoman360) May 12, 2024

I’m still upset about Matthew Perry. The FRIENDS theme music in the background definitely didn’t help 🥹 https://t.co/Nmka7gzUdl — Eve💙 (@NQNEveM) May 12, 2024

why did they have to use the scene where joey comes back in to hug chandler at the end of the tribute to matthew perry, i am a mess — hannah (@ctherinetate) May 12, 2024

Oh god the Matthew Perry tribute just hit me hard 😭 #BAFTATVAwards — kayleigh 💙🦊🏳️🌈 (@kayp22) May 12, 2024

Jeez, the Matthew Perry part of that BAFTA ‘In Memoriam’ segment almost tipped me over the edge. Perfectly pitched. — Michael McEwan (@MMcEwanGolf) May 12, 2024

Weeping again at the loss of Matthew Perry 💔 absolutely irreplaceable. There could never be a more perfect Chandler Bing #BAFTATVAwards — faith ♥ (@faithbxx) May 12, 2024

Sometimes i forget Matthew Perry has passed away. Then he pops up in the memoriam and it hits again. 😭 #baftas#BAFTATVAwards — Amy Joanne ❤️Loreen is my queen❤️ (@AmyJoanne__) May 12, 2024

Oh god Matthew Perry. Sobbing...again #BAFTATVAwards — Laura and Tabitha (@randlmusicquiz) May 12, 2024

Matthew Perry’s passing is still a gut punch.

I love him so much 💔#BAFTATVAwards#BAFTAs — claire. (@blissfulfiction) May 12, 2024

In October 2023, Matthew was found dead at his home in California, at the age of 54.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner subsequently ruled that Matthew had died from the “acute effects of ketamine”, with contributing factors to the accidental death including drowning, coronary artery disease and the effects of buprenorphine, a drug used in the treatment of opioid addiction.

Following his death, an old interview resurfaced in which Matthew said he hoped he would be remembered for his work in helping those struggling with addiction, having been candid about his own substance abuse issues throughout his career.

“The best thing about me, bar none, is if someone comes up to me and says, ‘I can’t stop drinking, can you help me?’ I can say, ‘yes,’ and follow up and do it. That’s the best thing,” he explained.

“And I’ve said this for a long time — when I die, I don’t want Friends to be the first thing that’s mentioned. I want that to be the first thing that’s mentioned, and I’m going to live the rest of my life proving that.”

Matthew Perry pictured in 2017 Taylor Hill via Getty Images

Back in February, Bafta’s regular film awards show came under fire when he was not included in the ceremony’s own “In Memoriam” tributes.

A Bafta spokesperson later insisted that, because Matthew was most known for his TV work (which included The West Wing, The Odd Couple and Studio 60 On The Sunshine Strip, as well as Friends), he would be included as part of the TV Baftas ceremony instead.

