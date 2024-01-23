Twickenham Stadium vandalised with red paint by pro-Palestinian group

Paint was thrown over Twickenham Stadium (Supplied)

Pro-Palestinian activists vandalised Twickenham Stadium on Monday in protest against arms sales.

Palestine Action said it was behind the graffiti, which saw the famous rugby venue covered in red paint and "Free Gaza" daubed on one of its walls.

The group said it took the action in protest against an "International Armoured Vehicle" event taking place at the venue led by defence events organisation, Defence IQ.

The graffiti attack was followed by a demonstration of around 300 activists led by the Palestine Solidarity Campaign, who waved banners and chanted slogans over the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

They held signs with messages including, “Tanks out of Twickenham”, Drop goals not bombs”, and “Our taxes support deadly arms deals”.

Demonstrators outside Twickenham on Monday (AFP via Getty Images)

A Met Police spokesperson said: “It was reported that four people were seen running away from the scene. There have been no arrests. Enquiries are ongoing.”

Several walls around the venue were targeted, alongside an adjoining Virgin Active gym.

In a statement, a Palestine Action spokesperson said the graffiti attack was undertaken over the arms event.

It said among those attending were Elbit Systems, an Israeli weapons company, alongside state-owned arms company, Rafael.

The spokesperson said: “After developing their weaponry in the Laboratory of Palestine, Elbit and Rafael then sell these technologies on to other regimes.

“While our governments happily turn a blind eye to this brutality, Palestine Action will continue to work to make sure that Israeli war criminals have nowhere to hide.”

The stadium was previously targeted by protesters last year when Gallagher Premiership rugby union final was disrupted by Just Stop Oil activists.

Two demonstrators with the group invaded the pitch and threw orange paint while the match between Saracens and Sale was ongoing.