Two ex-WWE Superstars debut for TNA at Hard to Kill

Two former WWE Superstars made their TNA debut on Saturday's (January 13) Hard to Kill pay per view.

Nic Nemeth, formerly known as Dolph Ziggler during his time in WWE, made a surprise appearance after Moose defeated Alex Shelley in the main event.

Moose, who had just won the TNA Championship, was attacked from behind by Nemeth who then ripped his shirt open to reveal a TNA shirt underneath.



Nemeth was released by WWE last September, after 19 years with the company. Earlier this month he made an appearance at New Japan Pro Wrestling's Wrestle Kingdom 18 sitting in the crowd alongside his brother, AEW wrestler Ryan Nemeth.

Hard to Kill also saw the TNA debut of the former Dana Brooke, who is now going by the name Ash by Elegance.

Ash was seen sitting front row for the TNA Knockouts Championship match, which saw Jordynne Grace defeat reigning champ Trinity.

The former WWE 24/7 Champion had also been part of the company's September cuts, being released after a decade on the roster.

TNA has also announced the signing of Xia Brookside to a multi-year contract. Brookside, the daughter of Robbie Brookside, had previously been a part of NXT UK.

Hard to Kill was the first pay-per-view under the TNA name in over six years. The company had rebranded to Impact Wrestling in 2017, but last November announced the TNA brand was returning.

Explaining the decision, company president Scott D'Amore said: "We still hear the 'TNA' chants wherever we go.

"Fans have longed for TNA Wrestling, so that's what we're bringing back in 2024: TNA Wrestling, we're back!"



