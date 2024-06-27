Two men arrested following burglary spree in Richland County, sheriff says

Two men were recently arrested on multiple charges following a burglary spree at Columbia-area storage unit facilities where hundreds of thousands of dollars in property was stolen, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

Marshall Poston, 25, and McGregor Wallace, 40, were arrested in connection with several burglaries that took place at Midgard Self Storage facilities on Legrand Road and Atlas Road, the sheriff’s department said Thursday in a news release. The storage facilities are about 13 miles apart, and the Atlas Road location is in the Columbia Police Department’s jurisdiction, and they have been working with the sheriff’s department on the investigation, according to the release.

Poston was arrested June 14, when he was charged with multiple counts of second-degree burglary, grand larceny and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, the sheriff’s department said.

Several guns were recovered from Poston’s residence, two of which were discovered to be stolen, according to the release.

Wallace was arrested June 18, when he was charged with multiple counts of second-degree burglary, receiving stolen goods, grand larceny, and financial transaction card theft, the sheriff’s department said.

Both Poston and Wallace were taken to Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, according to the release. No bond was set for Wallace, who remains behind bars, jail records show.

A combined $125,000 bond was set for Poston, who is currently locked up, according to jail records.

Despite the arrests, deputies said they’re continuing to investigate the burglaries and possible co-defendants might face similar charges.

Stolen goods and safety tips

The sheriff’s department said it estimated that hundreds of thousands of dollars in property has been recovered. The stolen property is currently being stored by the sheriff’s department so it can return the belongings to the victims, but it will need to be removed from this temporary space by July 31, according to the release.

The sheriff’s department is asking anyone who has storage space at either of the facilities to ensure their property was not stolen. All victims are asked to make a report with the sheriff’s department.

Sheriff Leon Lott urged owners of storage units to protect their belongings by recording serial numbers, itemizing property inside of the unit, and taking pictures of valuable items.

“If you own a storage unit, make sure that you are checking on it periodically,” the sheriff’s department said.