Tyrese Proctor's late free throws help No. 12 Duke hold off Clemson 72-71

  • Clemson's Chase Hunter, center right, attempts a shot as Duke's Mark Mitchell, center left, defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)
    Clemson's Chase Hunter, center right, attempts a shot as Duke's Mark Mitchell, center left, defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)
  • Duke's Jared McCain (0) grabs the ball as Clemson's Chase Hunter (1) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)
    Duke's Jared McCain (0) grabs the ball as Clemson's Chase Hunter (1) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)
  • Clemson's PJ Hall (24) loses the ball at the rim ahead of Duke's Jared McCain, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)
    Clemson's PJ Hall (24) loses the ball at the rim ahead of Duke's Jared McCain, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)
  • Clemson's Chase Hunter (1) drives as Duke's Jeremy Roach (3) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)
    Clemson's Chase Hunter (1) drives as Duke's Jeremy Roach (3) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)
  • Duke head coach Jon Scheyer gestures to the crowd during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Clemson in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)
    Duke head coach Jon Scheyer gestures to the crowd during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Clemson in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)
  • Clemson's Dillon Hunter (2) drives as Duke's Jared McCain (0) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)
    Clemson's Dillon Hunter (2) drives as Duke's Jared McCain (0) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)
  • Clemson head coach Brad Brownell, left, and Duke head coach Jon Scheyer, right, shout toward the court during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)
    Clemson head coach Brad Brownell, left, and Duke head coach Jon Scheyer, right, shout toward the court during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)
  • Clemson's Jack Clark (5) drives past Duke's Mark Mitchell, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)
    Clemson's Jack Clark (5) drives past Duke's Mark Mitchell, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)
AARON BEARD
·2 min read

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Tyrese Proctor hit two free throws with 1 second left to help No. 12 Duke hang on to beat Clemson 72-71 on Saturday, barely averting the program's first home loss to the Tigers in nearly three decades.

With his team trailing by one, Proctor raced up the court and ran into two defenders near the top of the arc before pushing inside the paint to draw a foul from Josh Beadle. Proctor ended up on the floor, the “Cameron Crazies” erupted in a relieved roar while Tigers coach Brad Brownell immediately ripped off his sportscoat as he turned back to his bench at the opposite end of the court.

Proctor calmly knocked down both shots for the lead, then Clemson failed to get off a shot with a desperation inbounds heave for star forward P.J. Hall.

Hall collided with Duke defender Mark Mitchell and both ended up on the floor as the horn sounded. Moments later, Brownell was giving the officials an earful and also pulled back Chase Hunter and Joseph Girard III from venting their frustrations at the final sequence at the officials.

Freshman Jared McCain had 16 of his 21 points after halftime for the Blue Devils (15-4, 6-2 Atlantic Coast Conference), while Proctor had 18 points.

Hall had 19 points and 10 rebounds for the Tigers (13-6, 3-5), including two free throws with 7.4 seconds left that had Clemson on the verge of only its fifth win ever in Cameron Indoor Stadium — with the last coming in the 1994-95 season.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball