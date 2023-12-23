Who is Tyson Miyake? Hawaii governor appoints new state legislator

Hawaii Gov. Josh Green has appointed Democrat Tyson Miyake to represent Wailuku-Waikapu, Maui, in the Hawaii House of Representatives.

Miyake takes over the seat previously held by Democratic Rep. Troy Hashimoto, who was appointed by the governor to represent Wailuku-Waikapu in the Hawaii Senate. The Senate seat became open when Democratic Sen. Gil Keith-Agaran left at the end of October to represent victims of the Aug. 8 Maui wildfires as an attorney.

Prior to his appointment, Miyake, 41, worked as a government and corporate affairs consultant. He also served as chief of staff to former Maui Mayor Mike Victorino from February 2020 to January 2023, after his previous role as deputy county managing director from 2019 to 2020.

He also serves as a director on the American Cancer Society Hawaii Pacific board and mentors students at the Maui High School Academy of Hospitality and Tourism. He previously served on the executive board of the Boy Scouts of America.

Green, a Democrat, celebrated Miyake's appointment and touted his experience as a public servant in a written statement.

"Tyson has a great history of passion and work in service to the people of Maui,” Green said. “His experience working in the private sector for his family business, for one, coupled with his public service at the top levels of the Maui County government, makes him a clear choice to represent the people of his home district, especially at this crucial time in Maui history.”

The Miyake appointment ensures Maui has a seated representative in the 51-member House as state lawmakers gear up for the next legislative session that begins Jan. 18. Miyake took his oath of office on Dec. 15.

Miyake signaled that he will focus on initiatives aimed at assisting Maui residents.

“I promise to work hard on the important issues for our state, like affordable housing, quality education, and economic development,” Miyake said in a written statement. “Equally as important, I want to use my experience to be a strong advocate for Maui and our community’s needs, especially as we start our road to recovery. I look forward to working with the Governor and my colleagues at the legislature to truly help make life better for our local families.”

Jeremy Yurow is a politics reporting fellow based in Hawaii for the USA Today Network. Reach him at jeremy.yurow@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Tyson Miyake joins Hawaii state house