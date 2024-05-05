Under the Dome governor’s race: Robinson supports UNC Chancellor Roberts, plus candidates on ICE

Dawn Baumgartner Vaughan
·3 min read

Welcome to your governor’s race edition of our Under the Dome newsletter. I’m Dawn Vaughan, Capitol bureau chief at The News & Observer.

We are six months away from Election Day, and about a week away from a runoff election for two Republican statewide races to determine who faces Democrats in the general election for lieutenant governor and auditor. All 10 Council of State positions, which includes the governor, are up for election.

The Democratic candidate for governor, Attorney General Josh Stein, will be followed by either Republican U.S. Rep. Dan Bishop or Democratic U.S. Rep. Jeff Jackson.

For lieutenant governor, it will be Democratic state Sen. Rachel Hunt versus whichever Republican wins the May 14 runoff: Jim O’Neill, who is Forsyth County’s district attorney, or Hal Weatherman, who was former Lt. Gov. Dan Forest’s chief of staff and campaign manager. I have a story coming very soon about that runoff.

The governor and lieutenant governor do not run as a joint ticket, and for Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s entire two terms, the LG has been a Republican: Forest and now Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, who is Stein’s opponent in the governor’s race.

With the General Assembly now in session, we can likely expect Robinson and Stein to share their opinions on pending legislation, given that whichever one wins will be sent the bills to sign or veto.

Stein and Robinson on the ICE bill

This past week, the Republican-sponsored bill requiring sheriffs to cooperate with Immigration and Customs Enforcement moved quickly through committee and passed the Senate, as my colleague Avi Bajpai reported.

Bajpai wrote about the planned bill about a month ago as well, and asked both Stein and Robinson about it then.

Stein’s response included: “If someone is convicted of a crime, especially a violent one, we will hold them accountable. As the state’s top law enforcement officer, my focus is on real solutions to keep people safe here in North Carolina. I’ve listened to sheriffs and local law enforcement officers’ concerns and urged the legislature to give them the funding they need to keep us safe.”

Robinson’s response spoke directly to the bill:

“I strongly support HB 10 that would require sheriffs to cooperate with ICE because North Carolina cannot be a sanctuary state for illegal immigrants.” He goes on to say he thinks Stein “denies the immigration crisis, falsely claims sanctuary cities don’t exist in North Carolina, and supports liberal sheriffs that refuse to cooperate with ICE. This is wrong, and if I am elected governor, we will never be a sanctuary state for illegal immigrants.”

Robinson comments on flag at UNC incident

In a video released on social media on April 30, Robinson reacted to the UNC protesters taking down a U.S. flag.

Robinson, like Senate leader Phil Berger and House Speaker Tim Moore, praised Interim UNC Chancellor Lee Roberts for putting the American flag back up after it had been removed and replaced with a Palestinian flag during protests of the Israel-Hamas war.

Interim Chancellor Lee Roberts and police officers work to rehang an American flag after it was brought down by demonstrators and replaced with a Palestinian flag Tuesday, April 30, 2024 at UNC-Chapel Hill.
Interim Chancellor Lee Roberts and police officers work to rehang an American flag after it was brought down by demonstrators and replaced with a Palestinian flag Tuesday, April 30, 2024 at UNC-Chapel Hill.

In a video on social media, Robinson said law enforcement officials and Roberts “sent a strong message that that’s not going to be tolerated on that campus. And I hope that type of strong message continues. And I’d love to see that continue all across the state.”

New podcast on Monday

Don’t forget to follow our Under the Dome tweets and listen to our Under the Dome podcast to stay up to date. Our new episode posts Monday morning, and it was recorded before a live audience at the N.C. Museum of History. My guests are Republican Sen. Vickie Sawyer and Democratic Sen. Natalie Murdock. We had a wide-ranging conversation on everything from the protesters at UNC-Chapel Hill to the law enforcement officers killed in Charlotte to transportation policy and the new legislative session.

You can sign up to receive the Under the Dome newsletter at newsobserver.com/newsletters. Want your friends to get our email, too? Forward them this newsletter so they can sign up here.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Panamanians vote in crowded field of presidential contenders

    Panamanians will head to the polls in Sunday's general election to elect one of eight contenders to be the nation's next president and vote for hundreds of local lawmakers and officials. Following weeks of campaign events that featured catchy reggaeton songs and popular entertainers, over 3 million voters will decide who is best placed to fix Panama's pressing economic problems, tackle corruption and restore the country's reputation as an investment haven. Jose Raul Mulino, a former minister who replaced popular ex-president Ricardo Martinelli on the ballot after Martinelli was barred from running due to a money laundering conviction, is leading in opinion polls.

  • Panamanians vote in election dominated by former president who was banned from running

    Panamanians head to the polls Sunday to vote in an election that has been consumed by unfolding drama surrounding the country’s ex-president, despite not even being on the ballot. The vote is marked by increased political fragmentation and social discontent under outgoing President Laurentino Cortizo,” said Arantza Alonso, senior analyst for the Americas at the risk consulting firm Verisk Maplecroft. The presidential race remained in uncertain waters until Friday morning, when Panama's Supreme Court ruled that leading presidential contender José Raúl Mulino was permitted to run.

  • The GOP Stealth Plan to Win Over Asian American Voters

    AFP via Getty ImagesWhen The Daily Beast reported on the plans to make the Republican National Committee “white again” in March, the party was quick to deny that it was deprioritizing voters of color—even though the committee was scrapping plans to open new minority outreach centers.Since then, there’s been little word about what exactly Republicans have in mind when it comes to attracting voters of color, who have traditionally supported Democrats by wide margins. That’s especially true when it

  • Russia blames Baltic countries for the severing of most ties

    "Because of the openly hostile line of Vilnius, Riga and Tallinn, all interstate, interdepartmental, regional and sectoral ties with Russia have been severed," Maria Zakharova, the spokeswoman of the Russian foreign ministry told the RIA state news agency, referring to the capitals of Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia. She added that Moscow will continue to use diplomatic measures of influence on the Baltic countries.

  • Russia says U.S. secondary sanctions aim to 'contain' China

    The United States is using the threat of secondary sanctions against Chinese businesses seen as engaging with Russia as a "pretext" to try and contain Beijing, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday. Zakharova was answering a question about U.S. sanctions issued on Wednesday on nearly 300 targets - including Chinese companies - seen as helping Moscow to circumvent existing Western sanctions.

  • Boomer Esiason Not Upset About His Departure From ‘The NFL Today’

    It was time. Boomer Esiason seemed almost relieved as he discussed his departure this week from his The NFL Today cohosting duties, saying he was planning on leaving anyway. It was announced this week that Esiason and former New York Giants quarterback Phil Simms will no longer be on the show. Esiason said Friday during …

  • Kendall Jenner Wears Checkered Keyhole Dress to F1 Sprint in Miami

    Kendall Jenner attended the Sprint Qualifying prior to the F1 Grand Prix in Miami, walking in the Pitlane wearing all Tommy Hilfiger.

  • Ex-Aide Hits Trump With A Harsh Truth About His Family And The Trial

    Sarah Matthews "really wouldn't imagine" one person in particular coming to court as she explained why the former president is in a "bad mood" and "lashing out at aides."

  • Mary Trump Flags 'Really Troubling' Sign About Her Uncle's Trial

    The former president's niece described a "split screen" effect that she believes could be damaging to the case against her uncle.

  • Judge Calls Out Trump For Making False Claims About Gag Order

    Trump may be trying to wriggle his way out of testifying, which he'd previously pledged to do.

  • The moment Trump defied gravity is coming back to haunt him

    Being elected president shortly after surviving the publication of the leaked “Access Hollywood” tape in 2016 is the moment in which Donald Trump defied political gravity.

  • Hope Hicks Breaks Down In Tears During Trump Hush Money Trial

    The former Donald Trump spokesperson testified in Trump's criminal trial Friday.

  • Fact check: Trump makes false courthouse claims about bail and his campaign schedule

    Continuing his barrage of courthouse deception, former President Donald Trump made more false claims about his Manhattan trial on Friday.

  • D.C. appeals court temporarily suspends ex-Trump lawyer’s law license

    The D.C. Court of Appeals has temporarily suspended the law license of former President Trump’s ex-lawyer following a similar order made in late March by a California State Bar Court. Former Trump attorney John Eastman’s license is suspended in D.C. pending a final disposition in the California court proceedings, chief judge of the D.C. Court…

  • Trump and Republicans line up to praise frat boys as they wade into campus Gaza protests

    A Trump campaign featured video of fraternity protesters who appeared to make monkey noises towards a Black woman filming the protests, echoing longstanding racist tropes

  • North Korean weapons are killing Ukrainians. The implications are far bigger

    A missile that crashed in Kharkiv shows the surprising scale at which Pyongyang's weapons are used.

  • Trump celebrates Billboard success of J6 Prison Choir recording at donor retreat

    Former President Donald Trump hosted GOP donors for a luncheon at Mar-a-Lago Saturday, where he touted a song he recorded with Jan. 6 defendants.

  • Michael Fanone Says This Is What Shocks Him About Trump's 'Evil Manifesto'

    The former police officer, who was assaulted during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot, told HuffPost that it was "shocking" to see Donald Trump's plans laid bare.

  • Fox Host Presses Nancy Mace Over Soros Claim: ‘No Proof’

    Fox NewsWhen Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) added to an emerging GOP trend Friday by accusing billionaire philanthropist George Soros of funding pro-Palestine protests on college campuses, Fox News anchor Neil Cavuto shot back that there is “no proof” for her claim, adding wryly: “I just looked for the checks and I haven’t seen them yet.”On Your World, Mace followed the likes of House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA), Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), and Arizona Senate candidate Kari Lake, each of whom have either sugg

  • George Conway dismisses Trump claim about not sleeping in court

    Conservative lawyer George Conway in an interview late Thursday dismissed former President Trump’s claims about not sleeping in court after reporters noticed Trump closing his eyes during the hush money case in New York. Conway, a frequent Trump critic, claimed the former president has struggled to get up in the morning for some time, even…