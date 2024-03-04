Unlocking the secret to how experts monitor for this devastating invasive insect

Hemlock Woolly Adelgid is an invasive insect that sucks nutrients out of hemlock trees and, eventually, sucks the life out of them. These woolly, aphid-like insects are native to Asia, but have been found across parts of the Greater Toronto Area, the Niagara region, and Coburg in Ontario. In 2018, they were also found to have spread into Nova Scotia.

To mitigate this invasive insect, Conservation Halton surveys hemlock trees using velcro balls and a slingshot — a method that sounds much easier than it is.

The Weather Network’s Victoria Fenn Alvarado set out with Jeff Dickie, Conservation Halton’s forest field technician, to learn more about this process and try the slingshot technique herself, as well as learn about what to do if you find these destructive insects in your backyard.