US Rep. Mike Simpson faces rivals in GOP primary. Polls soon close; Find results here

This story will be updated after polls close at 8 p.m. and as election results come in.

Republican voters in Idaho’s 2nd Congressional District are tasked with choosing between three candidates headlined by longtime incumbent U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson in Tuesday’s primary to send one to November’s general election.

Simpson, 73, of Idaho Falls, seeks his 14th term dating to his first congressional election win in 1998. He faced GOP challengers Scott Cleveland, 62, of Garden City, and Sean Higgins, 40, of Boise, for the right to represent the Republican Party for the federal district that includes East Idaho and part of Boise.

Polls in the 26 Idaho counties that make up the 2nd Congressional District close at 8 p.m. Mountain time. Early returns are expected later in the evening.

Simpson, a retired dentist by trade, had a wide advantage for the three Republican candidates in campaign fundraising and spending, according to the latest federal election filings.

Simpson reported more than $1 million in fundraising from January 2023 through April and spending of about $572,000. He had about $611,000 of cash still on hand for the general election, the election reports showed.

Among Simpson’s largest donors, he counts the Dairy Farmers of America, the sugar and mining industries, several American Indian tribes and a handful of political action committees for health care and dental-related groups.

Cleveland, who was endorsed by the Bonneville County Republican Party over Simpson on the incumbent’s home turf, was second in fundraising. He reported more than $100,000 in contributions, including $50,000 in personal donations to his campaign, and about $84,000 in spending, the federal election reports showed.

Higgins reported about $5,400 in fundraising through April, including a $5,000 personal loan to his campaign. He spent $1,000 on his campaign over that time.

The winner of Tuesday night’s Republican primary will advance to November’s general election to face David Roth, 43, of Idaho Falls, who ran unopposed in the Democratic primary. Roth reported about $61,000 in fundraising toward the race from January 2023 through this April, according to federal election filings.

Meanwhile, polls in half of the 19 counties that make up Idaho’s 1st Congressional District don’t close until 9 p.m. Mountain time. But Tuesday’s winners aren’t in question.

Three-term incumbent U.S. Rep. Russ Fulcher, 62, of Meridian, ran unopposed in Tuesday’s Republican primary. As a result, he automatically advanced to November’s general election for the seat that represents western and North Idaho and the remainder of Ada County.

Fulcher’s opponent will be Democrat Kaylee Peterson, 34, of Eagle, who also ran unopposed Tuesday. Their head-to-head race in November is a rematch of the same congressional race in 2022.

Last general election, Fulcher received 71% of votes to resoundingly defeat Peterson.