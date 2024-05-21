This Is Us Reunion! Milo Ventimiglia and More Join ‘Young Randall’ for College Graduation — See Photo

Hope you didn’t throw away those boxes of tissues, This Is Us fans, because the Pearsons aren’t done making you cry yet.

Cast members Milo Ventimiglia (Jack) and Hannah Zeile (aka Young Kate) showed up to support Niles Fitch, who played the teen version of Randall on the NBC family drama, as he graduated from USC this month. Fitch posted a photo of himself with Ventimiglia and Zeile from his graduation day on Instagram, which you can see below:

Mandy Moore, who played Randall’s mom Rebecca, chimed in with a comment on another graduation post by Fitch as well: “Go Niles! Unbelievable. #proudfakemom”

Fitch was one of several actors who played younger versions of Randall Pearson, played by Emmy winner Sterling K. Brown as an adult. Fitch made his debut in This Is Us’ freshman season and continued playing teen Randall in flashbacks through the series finale, which aired in 2022.

This Is Us cast members have been reuniting all over the place lately, actually: Jennifer Morrison joined Justin Hartley on the season finale of his new CBS drama Tracker; Brown is set to star in a new Hulu drama series from This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman; and Brown, Moore and Chris Sullivan are hosting a new series rewatch podcast, That Was Us, that debuted earlier this month.

Did seeing Jack with teen Randall and Kate get you teary-eyed all over again? Hit the comments to share your thoughts, This Is Us fans.

