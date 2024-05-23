‘Vanderpump Rules’ star James Kennedy seen DJ’ing in Miami. You may see celebs here, too

Attention, Michael Kors fans: The beloved designer wants to remind sweltering residents that summer is on its way.

Kors has teamed up with Joia Beach on Watson Island for a popup on the beach, Club Kors, through Monday.

You’ll recognize the iconic brand’s logo splashed everywhere, on lounge chairs and towels, umbrellas, even water floaties.

On site is a popup shop selling accessories and ready-to-wear items, like the brand’s ever popular Colby bag. There’s also cute merch like string bikinis, pareo wraps and sunglasses for sale, in case you want to do a quick costume change.

Come to think of it, dressing to the nines may not be such a bad idea. If you end up stopping by over the long Memorial Day weekend, there’s a good chance you’ll run into a few celebs, or at the least, influencers.

On opening night Tuesday, “Vanderpump Rules” star James Kennedy took over the DJ booth while social media personalities Camila Coehlo, Martha Graeff and Bretman Rock grooved to the beat.

Kennedy — who’s been getting props lately from Bravo viewers for shading “VP” villain Tom Sandoval on the Season 11 reunion — posted a few Instagram snaps from his gig in Miami.

“A stunning evening,” the 31-year-old Brit wrote. “Thank you for having me.”

CLUB KORS

What: Joia Beach

Where: 1111 Parrot Jungle Trlail, on Watson Island in Miami.

Info: 305-400-7280; joiabeachmiami.com.

Hours: Noon to 8 p.m., through Memorial Day.