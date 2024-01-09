Vera's Brenda Blethyn shares disappointing update on show future

ITV

Vera star Brenda Blethyn has shared a disappointing update on the show's future.

The detective series has been a staple of our TV screens since it debuted back in 2011, with the show's 13th series premiering this week.

However, when pressed on the possibility of more down the line, Blethyn admitted (via The Mirror): "At the moment there's nothing planned."

The star then added: "But that’s not to say they’re not talking about it. There might be a winding up. I don’t know. Ann Cleeves is also writing her 11th Vera book. So, there’s also that to consider. But a whole series? I think not. We’ll see."

The new episodes have seen the return of DS Joe Ashworth (David Leon) following the recent exit of Aiden Healy (Kenny Doughty), the actress further admitting that she would have departed had he not come back.

"After we filmed 'The Rising Tide' at the end of 2022 I didn’t want to do any more without Kenny Doughty, who had decided to leave," Blethyn continued. "But I said, ‘I’ll think about it if you can see if David Leon is available to return as Joe Ashworth.'

"And so they did and here I am. I was broken-hearted when David left after Series Four and equally overjoyed when I heard he was coming back as the relationship between Vera and Joe worked so well.

"They have all of that early history together. I wouldn’t have continued if David had not agreed to come back. I just didn’t want to start another board game with somebody else when I know I’m not going to do many more. And who would want to do it anyway?"

Speaking last year, Doughty opened up about his decision to depart, admitting there were "lots of personal and professional reasons why [he] wanted to move on".

Vera airs on ITV.





