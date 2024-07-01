'Very Sweet Young Lady' Is Killed on Her 21st Birthday, Suspect in Custody

Joselyn Toaquiza was reported missing on Wednesday, June 19, the day after she turned 21, before police learned she'd been killed the day before

Syracuse, N.Y., police have made an arrest following the death of a woman who was reported missing the day after her 21st birthday.

Jhon Chacaguasay-Ilbis, 21, was taken into custody Wednesday, June 26, and has since been charged with second-degree murder and concealment of a human corpse in connection with the death of Joselyn Toaquiza.

He pleaded not guilty at his arraignment on Thursday, June 27, per CNY Central.

According to Syracuse police, Toaquiza, who worked as a housekeeper, was reported missing on Wednesday, June 19 at 12:10 a.m.

“An investigation was commenced by CID Homicide Unit detectives where numerous people were interviewed, an extensive neighborhood and a citywide canvass was conducted,” police said in a press release. "In addition, several search warrants were executed, and evidence was recovered.”

Toaquiza’s body was found in Lincoln Park, around 11:42 a.m. on Saturday, June 22, four days after her birthday.

She was strangled, the Onondaga County District Attorney’s Office confirmed to CNY Central. Syracuse.com, citing prosecutors, say she was killed on her birthday.

Chacaguasay-Ilbis and Toaquiza may have been involved in a romantic relationship, the Onondaga County District Attorney said, per CNY Central.

Chacaguasay-Ilbis turned himself in to the Spring Valley Police Department and was brought back to Syracuse where he is being held at the Onondaga County Justice Center.

A GoFundMe page described Toaquiza as a “very sweet young lady with a bright smile and joyful personality.”

“Joselyn was known for her kindness, warmth, and unyielding spirit,” wrote friend and colleague Christopher Renna. “Her sudden and untimely death has left an irreplaceable void in our hearts.”

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.

