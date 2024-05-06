Video: Atop Golden Gate Bridge, Newsom announces record spending in California tourism

David Caraccio
·1 min read

From atop of the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco, California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced in a video released Sunday that spending on tourism in California reached an all-time high of $150.4 billion last year.

That figure surpassed the pre-pandemic record $144.9 billion spent in 2019.

The governor linked California’s record revenue from travel spending with the state retaining its title as the world’s fifth largest economy and a rise in population since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Travel spending was 3.8% higher than in 2019, and 5.6% higher than in 2022, and exceeded 2019 levels in 34 out of California’s 58 counties, according to a report released by travel industry nonprofit Visit California.

The report found San Diego, Orange and Los Angeles counties saw greater spending levels than 2019. San Francisco was 97.2% recovered, according to the report.

Other findings:

64,900 jobs were gained, a 5.9% increase compared to 2022.

11.8% growth over 2022 in direct travel-generated earnings, adding $6.6 billion in 2023.

Tax revenue generated by travel spending up 3.7% compared to 2022.\

“From our world-renowned coastline, to the world’s tallest trees, to our iconic cities and theme parks, California is the nation’s coming attraction,” Newsom said in a statement. “Visitors from all over the world are coming here to experience the wonder of the Golden State, boosting our economy and creating good-paying jobs for years to come.”

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories