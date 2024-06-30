Village school gets £48,000 energy efficiency loan

A village school has received funding for brighter, environmentally-friendly classrooms.

Oxford County Council granted the £48,000 schools energy efficiency loan to Nettlebed Community School.

The council has been running the interest free loan scheme since July last year to help schools owned and maintained by the local authority reduce their overall energy usage.

The school plans to install LED lighting during the summer break in readiness for the new term in September.

Lisa Lyons, Oxfordshire County Council’s director of children services, said: “We’ve already carried out 50 energy efficiency audits on our council-maintained schools."

She said the latest round of the loan scheme was launched earlier this year, with Nettlebed Community School being the first to make use of the fund.

“LED lighting makes classrooms brighter and more pleasant places to be for staff and students," she said, adding: "So there will be practical as well as environmental benefits for pupils and teaching staff.”

Bethany Greenwood, the school's headteacher, said: “We are delighted to be making such an impact on the school and the wider environment as part of our sustainability plan.

"The lighting upgrade will go a long way to reduce our carbon footprint. Our eco-council is delighted.”

Twelve other schools have applied for energy efficiency loans and details of their plans are yet to be released.

