Vivek Ramaswamy's Support For Trump Only Goes So Far

Although failed GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy has endorsed presumed nominee Donald Trump, it seems Ramaswamy’s support only goes so far.

Based on what Ramaswamy told Fox News’ Neil Cavuto on Wednesday, Trump shouldn’t be waiting for any big cash donations from the Ohio entrepreneur anytime soon.

The Trump campaign is reportedly cash-strapped, not just because of the expenses of funding a presidential campaign but also because the GOP front-runner is facing hundreds of millions of dollars in penalties from a business fraud case and E. Jean Carroll’s defamation trial.

So, naturally, Cavuto repeatedly asked Ramaswamy if he plans to donate money to Trump’s campaign, noting that the former president has even reportedly asked Elon Musk for a “cash infusion.”

“I’m just wondering if he were to go to you and say, ‘All right, can you loan my campaign some money?’ What would you say?” Cavuto asked.

Ramaswamy tried to avoid answering the question, saying, “Donald Trump is not in need of anybody else’s help or anything else. He’s in the pole position to do this well.”

“He does need money, Vivek. Every campaign needs money,” Cavuto replied.

In response, Ramaswamy suggested that Trump rely on “grassroot supporters,” adding, “That’s actually been the character of the America First movement. It isn’t a movement of just big check writers, as it is for much of the Democratic Party and the establishment wing of the Republican Party.”

Cavuto finally managed to get Ramaswamy to admit that the limit of his Trump support will be strictly cheerleading.

“I’m going to be a vocal supporter, Neil,” Ramaswamy said. “And, you know, each of us has a lot of businessmen on the sidelines. I’m focused on the front lines, and some of us have chosen to get in the arena, and that’s where I’m playing.”

“Got it,” Cavuto replied.

Trump took nearly $30 million donated by his “grassroots supporters” and gave it to his lawyers, not his campaign, according to documents filed in January with the Federal Election Commission.

Cavuto asks Ramaswamy if he would lend Trump’s campaign money. Ramaswamy responds by stating he will be a vocal supporter pic.twitter.com/BYbkQF9fU5 — Acyn (@Acyn) March 6, 2024

Although Ramaswamy tried to be cagey during the exchange, many people on X, formerly Twitter, seemed to intuit what he was really saying.

Vivek not ponying up $$$ for the Don?! https://t.co/46FTVvzGK2 — Barbara Comstock (@BarbaraComstock) March 6, 2024

Ramaswamy continues to not have a fucking clue. I’m surprised his creators haven’t powered him down so he can dream of electric sheep already. https://t.co/sPSZfgEG0x — Richard Newby - New Account (@NewbyRichard3) March 6, 2024

Ramaswamy knows that Trump won’t repay him !!! https://t.co/Q4oOPXTnkA — CoilPod LLC (@COILPOD) March 7, 2024

