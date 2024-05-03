Vivica A. Fox Reveals How She Stays 'Looking Fine as Hell' at Almost 60: 'Busy and Blessed' (Exclusive)

“I do my best to drink my water, to take care of myself and to be happy,” the actress tells PEOPLE

Leon Bennett/Getty Vivica A. Fox

Vivica A. Fox is looking great and feeling "grateful."

Speaking exclusively to PEOPLE at a screening of her new film, Not Another Church Movie, in Los Angeles on May 2, the actress shared the secret behind her youthful looks ahead of her 60th birthday in July.

“I do my best to drink my water, to take care of myself and to be happy,” says Fox, 59. “I've got wonderful, wonderful ladies that I can look up to who got older and better, Tina Turner, Sophia Loren. And it's like all the baby boomers are getting older and looking fine as hell.”

The Keeping Up with the Joneses star also went on to explain that rather than struggling for roles, she is busier than ever.

“I had no idea that this chapter of my life that I would be this booked, busy and blessed. And I'm grateful,” she says.

Kayla Oaddams/WireImage Vivica A. Fox attends the Los Angeles premiere of 'Not Another Church Movie' on May 02, 2024

Related: Vivica A. Fox Says She's 'Taking Applications' for a Partner: 'You Gotta Leave Your Options Open'

“I'm so busy I don't even know what to do with myself. I'm acting, directing, producing, got a hairline, got to work on a clothing line,” she adds. “I do have a lot of options to be honest with you.”

As for what she has planned for her milestone birthday, Fox teases that she has “several celebrations” in the works.

“I'm gonna be in my hometown with my brother who's born on the same day as me. We're going to do a party with my mom, my mom's getting older. So usually we go to Jamaica. And I just decided hey, let's stay home this year,” she tells PEOPLE. “Then I'm gonna go to the US Open and go to fashion week with my BFF BJ, can probably do a party in Beverly Hills with my girls.”

Carol Lee Rose/Getty Vivica A. Fox

Related: Vivica A. Fox Looks Ahead to Her 'Sexy 60' Birthday: 'I'm So Comfortable in the Skin I'm In'

“It's gonna last for a while!” she adds of the celebrations. “So if you see me in New York in September, just say happy birthday Viv.”

Fox walked the red carpet at the screening in a blue denim suit featuring silver tassels, which she teamed with a crystal-encrusted top. The actress added an extra dash of glam to the look with her hair, matching her locks to her ensemble.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

“I’m a very theme-oriented kind of babe,” says Fox. “So tonight I was doing my whole denim wear and I was like, I want blue hair to go with the denim.”

Fox stars in the comedy alongside the likes of Jamie Foxx, Mickey Rourke and Tisha Campbell.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.