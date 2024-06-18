Voice of Marge Simpson in Latin America dies

Nancy Mackenzie was the voice of Marge Simpson in Latin America [Alamy]

Nancy Mackenzie, the actress who lent her voice to Marge Simpson in the dubbing of The Simpson for the Latin American market, has died.

The Peruvian-Mexican voice-over artist was 81.

Mackenzie had a long an illustrious career, dubbing hundreds of characters in films and TV series, including Trinity in The Matrix.

The news of her death was announced on social media by Patricia Acevedo and Claudia Motta, the actresses who voiced Lisa and Bart in the Latin American version of The Simpsons.

"With profound sorrow, the Simpson children (Lisa and Bart) announce the death of our beloved mum, Marge Simpson (Nancy Mackenzie). Rest in peace, we will never forget you," Acevedo wrote on Instagram.

Nancy Mackenzie did the Spanish-language voice over for Latin America for Marge Simpson in the first 15 seasons of the cartoon series.

The actor who lent his voice to Homer, Humberto Vélez, also paid homage to Mackenzie.

"[We spent] many hours together, working and travelling. A lifetime. Your passing hurts me very much, but I celebrate your love of life, of being free and living life fully," he wrote on X.

Mackenzie was born in Peru but moved to Mexico in her 20s, where she became a stage and TV actress.

During her career spanning more than five decades, she starred in many Mexican soap operas.

She also voiced over many famous actresses, including Bette Midler, Diane Keaton, Sigourney Weaver and Judi Dench.

But she became most famous for her Spanish-language voice overs of cartoon characters, including Disney villain Cruella de Vil, Daphne in The Thirteen Ghosts of Scooby-Do, and Sailor Galaxia in the anime series Sailor Moon.