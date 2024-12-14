Here’s How to Watch the DC Movies in Chronological Order

If the Marvel Cinematic Universe is an intricate puzzle in which each piece finds its perfect place (or mostly), the DC Universe is a Gordian knot, complicated by aborted overarching storytelling plans and less continuity in more recent films. There is certainly a way to watch the DC movies in order, but you’ll find some films make more sense than others, while some feel completely disconnected from the DCEU at large. This is no fault of the filmmakers, of course, as Warner Bros. was playing catch-up with the MCU and trying to build to their own team-up movie “Justice League” as quickly as possible, resulting in a bit of a slapdash approach to universe-building.

And yet, largely thanks to Zack Snyder, there’s an overarching story that’s been told, and one you can follow if you watch the films in a specific order. Below, we run down how to watch the DC movies in chronological order.

DC Movies in Chronological Order

Warner Bros.

The DC Extended Universe

When trying to watch the DC movies in chronological order, most people are talking about the interconnected universe of films that kicked off with Zack Snyder’s Superman reboot “Man of Steel.” From then on, a universe was constructed in which characters crossed over from one film to the next, only to be somewhat abandoned after the release of “Justice League.”

The theatrical cut of “Justice League” was finished off by Joss Whedon after Snyder left during post-production and after hefty reshoots that largely abandon teases for future DC films. “Zack Snyder’s Justice League,” meanwhile, is Snyder’s epic four-hour version of the story that teases grand DCEU plans that will not be coming to fruition following his departure.

After either version of “Justice League,” you’ll find DC connectivity is more sparse.

“Black Adam” takes place after the events of “The Suicide Squad,” “Shazam! Fury of the Gods” takes place after “Black Adam” and the multiverse-traversing “The Flash” takes place all over the place — but is chronologically set around the same time as “Shazam! Fury of the Gods.”

“Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom,” the final film in the DCEU, ostensibly takes place furthest in the timeline but includes few connections to the overall continuity.

Without further ado, here’s how to watch all the DCEU movies in chronological order:

Wonder Woman

Wonder Woman 1984

Man of Steel

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Suicide Squad

Justice League // Zack Snyder’s Justice League

Aquaman

Shazam!

Birds of Prey

The Suicide Squad

Black Adam

Shazam! Fury of the Gods

The Flash

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

DC Movies in Release Order

Warner Bros

The DC Extended Universe

If you simply want to watch the DC movies in the order in which they were released — which, frankly, makes a bit more sense connectivity-wise — here’s a complete rundown of the DCEU movies in release order:

Man of Steel (2013)

Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016)

Suicide Squad (2016)

Wonder Woman (2017)

Justice League (2017)

Aquaman (2018)

Shazam! (2019)

Birds of Prey (2020)

Wonder Woman 1984 (2020)

Zack Snyder’s Justice League (2021)

The Suicide Squad (2021)

Black Adam (2022)

Shazam! Fury of the Gods (2023)

The Flash (2023)

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (2023)

Where to Watch the DCEU Movies

All of the aforementioned DCEU movies are streaming on Max.

You can also stream “The Flash” on Netflix and “Wonder Woman 1984” and “Justice League” on Prime Video.

Are “The Batman” and “Joker” Part of the DCU?

Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga in “Joker: Folie a Deux” (Warner Bros.)

If you’re wondering why the Robert Pattinson-led reboot “The Batman” isn’t on this list, it’s because it’s not part of the DCEU. Which means you could watch it at any time without worrying about where it fits on the timeline.

The Matt Reeves-directed box office hit takes place on “Earth-2,” meaning it’s in an entirely different universe than the one populated by Ben Affleck’s Batman and Henry Cavill’s Superman. It’s completely disconnected from any of these aforementioned movies, just like the Joaquin Phoenix-led “Joker” movies that are also not tied to the existing franchise.

Upcoming New DC Movies

David Corenswet as Superman in “Superman” (Warner Bros.)

Now that James Gunn and Peter Safran are building out a new slate of DC movies, the the DCEU is being retired and a new era of DC — dubbed DC Studios — is rolling out. The first phase of this new chapter is dubbed “Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters,” and will include a new “Superman” reboot written and directed by Gunn as well as a “Supergirl” film. Other films in the works include “Clayface,” with a screenplay by Mike Flanagan.

There is also a “The Batman” sequel, which won’t be directly tied to Gunn’s universe.

Here’s a list of the DC movies that currently have release dates:

The post Here’s How to Watch the DC Movies in Chronological Order appeared first on TheWrap.