Watch Dolphins owner Stephen Ross celebrate a touchdown with a player’s signature move

Who says touchdown celebrations are only for the players?

After Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle hauled in a long pass from Tua Tagovailoa in the second quarter against the New York Jets on Sunday, Dolphins owner Stephen Ross was seen on the CBS broadcast doing Waddle’s signature penguin-waddle touchdown celebration from his suite at Hard Rock Stadium.

Take a look below (Ross’ celebration starts at around the 20-second mark):

The touchdown, just Waddle’s fourth of the season, put the Dolphins up 17-0 on the Jets midway through the second quarter.

This story may be updated.