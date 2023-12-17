Watch Dolphins owner Stephen Ross celebrate a touchdown with a player’s signature move
Who says touchdown celebrations are only for the players?
After Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle hauled in a long pass from Tua Tagovailoa in the second quarter against the New York Jets on Sunday, Dolphins owner Stephen Ross was seen on the CBS broadcast doing Waddle’s signature penguin-waddle touchdown celebration from his suite at Hard Rock Stadium.
Take a look below (Ross’ celebration starts at around the 20-second mark):
An absolute masterpiece @Tua @D1__JW #ProBowlVote
: #NYJvsMIA on @NFLonCBS pic.twitter.com/vN7dxkwFbX
— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) December 17, 2023
The touchdown, just Waddle’s fourth of the season, put the Dolphins up 17-0 on the Jets midway through the second quarter.
This story may be updated.