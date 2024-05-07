How to Watch All of the “Planet of the Apes” Movies in Order

As 'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes' hits theaters, here's how to stream every film in the franchise

20th Century Fox/Kobal/Shutterstock (2) Andy Serkis as Caesar in "Rise of the Planet of the Apes" and in "War for the Planet of the Apes"

The world looks a lot different in Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, a continuation of the rebooted sci-fi action franchise of big-screen spectacles.

The latest entry, in theaters May 10, takes place hundreds of years after the events of War for the Planet of the Apes, the 2017 film that concluded an epic trilogy starring Andy Serkis as leader of the chimps, Caesar.

A saga that dates back to 1968 — when Charlton Heston famously starred in the original Apes film, featuring that classic twist ending — could mean lots of homework to catch up. However, Kingdom director Wes Ball said moviegoers can swing into this new film and not feel completely lost without seeing all nine previous movie installments in the franchise.

"We're not just a part four, we're kind of our own thing," he explained to Reuters. "We try to honor what came before, with the previous trilogy but also the original 1968 movie."

Ball also told GamesRadar+, though, that "there are Easter eggs." He teased, "There’s a ton of them, all the way down to sounds that we literally took from the ’68 version. There are specific things that I think some of the die-hard fans will really appreciate."

Read on for how to watch the prerequisite Planet of the Apes movies before seeing Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes.

20th Century Fox/Kobal/Shutterstock Charlton Heston in "Planet of the Apes" (1968)

How to Watch Every 'Planet of the Apes' in Release Order

Planet of the Apes (1968)

Beneath the Planet of the Apes (1970)

Escape from the Planet of the Apes (1971)

Conquest of the Planet of the Apes (1972)

Battle for the Planet of the Apes (1973)

Planet of the Apes (2001)

Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011)

Dawn of the Planet of the Apes (2014)

War for the Planet of the Apes (2017)

All nine Planet of the Apes films are streaming on Hulu.

Sam Emerson/20th Century/Zanuck Co/Kobal/Shutterstock Tim Roth and Mark Wahlberg in "Planet of the Apes" (2001)

Which 'Planet of the Apes' Films to Watch Before 'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes'

Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011)

Ten years after director Tim Burton's remake misfire starring Mark Wahlberg, Rise breathed new life into the franchise. The film shows how the hubris of human scientists unleashed a virus into the world that made apes more intelligent.

Andy Serkis stars as Caesar, the first of the monkeys to truly evolve and eventually become a leader of the apes while still feeling connected to his human companions. The cast also includes James Franco, Freida Pinto, John Lithgow, Brian Cox, Tom Felton and David Oyelowo.

Rise of the Planet of the Apes is now streaming on Hulu and is available on demand.

20th Century Fox/Kobal/Shutterstock Andy Serkis in "Rise of the Planet of the Apes" (2011)

Dawn of the Planet of the Apes (2014)

The apes and surviving humans have somewhat of an understanding, though the peace is disrupted when factions on both sides don't trust the others. The intense action film leads to a larger war to come.

Serkis is back as Caesar, and the cast of humans here includes Keri Russell, Gary Oldman, Jason Clarke, Kodi Smit-McPhee. Toby Kebbell plays the villainous ape Koba, and Judy Greer also transforms into the ape named Cornelia.

Dawn of the Planet of the Apes is now streaming on Hulu and Max and is available on demand.

Moviestore/Shutterstock Andy Serkis in "Dawn of the Planet of the Apes" (2014)

War for the Planet of the Apes (2017)

After taking over the series with the 2014 sequel, Batman director Matt Reeves returned for the conclusion of the trilogy — a brutal entry that pits apes versus humans once and for all.

Serkis reprises his role as Caesar, as does Kebbell as Koba, while the larger cast also includes Woody Harrelson, Steve Zahn and Amiah Miller.

War for the Planet of the Apes is now streaming on Hulu and Max and is available on demand.

20th Century Fox/Kobal/Shutterstock Andy Serkis in "War for the Planet of the Apes" (2017)

Will There Be Sequels to 'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes'?

Director Wes Ball said the team wanted to take the franchise's perspective into different avenues and potential leave the door open for more sequels.

"We don’t want to be presumptuous. Whether this movie is successful is up to the movie gods," the filmmaker told Entertainment Weekly. "But we certainly think there is a lot more story to be told, not just in the Planet of the Apes legacy of it all, but in terms of these characters we’ve created and the arcs that we're thinking about. So, yeah, we’ve got good ideas for what would come next."



