‘Wednesday’ Season 2 Set to Become ‘Largest Production’ Ever Shot in Ireland

One of the worst kept secrets in Ireland’s film and TV sector has been official confirmed by the local industry body — that the second season of “Wednesday” is now shooting in the country.

The hit Netflix show — produced by Amazon MGM Studios — became a smash hit in 2023, with season one (which shot in Romania) amassing more than 250 million views and winning four Emmys. It was revealed late last year that the second outing would be shifting production to County Wicklow in Ireland.

But for Screen Ireland, which has helped welcome countless major films and TV shows — including the likes of “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” — to its shores since it was re-launched in 1993 (as the Irish Film Board), “Wednesday” marks the “largest production to ever film in Ireland” in terms of production spend.

To celebrate the news, Ireland’s prime minister, Taoiseach Simon Harris, visited the set, meeting series director Tim Burton, showrunners Al Gough and Miles Millar, and several Irish creatives working on the production.

“I’m delighted to see Ireland continues to be chosen as a location to film series and movies which supports our economy, creates jobs, showcases our creative talents and promotes our country on a global stage,” Harris said in a statement.

“Ireland has a thriving production sector, and Netflix has a keen interest in its long-term potential,” added Anna Mallett, Netflix’s VP Production EMEA. “In recent years we have invested substantially in productions made in Ireland such as ‘The Siege of Jadotville,’ ‘The Wonder,’ ‘Bodkin,’ and ‘Vikings: Valhalla.’ Netflix is planning to produce Marian Keyes’ ‘Grown Ups’ and Lisa McGee’s ‘How to Get to Heaven’ from Belfast series in Ireland too. We’re so proud to now bring the cultural juggernaut that is Wednesday to Ireland, as the country’s biggest production it will create jobs and add millions of Euros to the Irish economy.”

Ireland recently improved its Section 481 film and TV tax incentive, increasing the cap on eligible expenditure from €70 million ($75 million) to €125 million ($134 million) per project, and further extended the credit to 2028. Recent Hollywood productions to shoot in the country include Universal’s “Abigail” and Warner Bros. “The Watchers.”

