This week in Kansas City: Symphony’s new director gives sneak preview, plus Bad Bunny

Matthias Pintscher won’t take over as music director of the Kansas City Symphony until next season, but Michael Stern’s replacement will provide a preview this weekend.

The symphony will perform “Matthias Pintscher Conducts Symphonic Dances: ‘West Side Story’ and Rachmaninoff” at 8 p.m. March 22-23 and 2 p.m. March 24 at the Kauffman Center. Tickets ($29) and more information at kcsymphony.org.

More entertainment

▪ Carlos Mencia, best known for the Comedy Central show “Mind of Mencia” (2005-08), will come to the Comedy Club of Kansas City, 7 p.m. March 21, 7 and 9:30 p.m. March 22-23 ($25-$35). thecomedyclubkc.com.

▪ The Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art will present “New Acquisitions: In Celebration of Thirty Years of Kemper Museum,” March 22-March 2, 2025, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday and Friday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Thursday (free). kemperart.org.

▪ Australian comedian Jim Jefferies will appear at the Midland, 7 p.m. March 23 ($49.75-$99.75). midlandkc.com.

▪ Carmaletta Williams, CEO of the Black Archives of Mid-America, will discuss “Making History: Kansas City’s Black Suffragists” at the Kansas City Public Library downtown branch as part of Missouri Valley Sundays, 2 p.m. March 24 (free). kclibrary.org.

▪ YouTube prankster/comedian Ed Bassmaster will perform at the Gem, 8 p.m. March 24 ($25-$100). edbassmastertour.com.

More classical music and dance

▪ Kansas City Ballet, “New Moves,” 7:30 p.m. March 21-22, 2 and 7:30 p.m. March 23, 2 p.m. March 24, Todd Bolender Center ($50-$75). kcballet.org.

▪ Heartland Men’s Chorus, “Princes of Pop,” 7:30 p.m. March 22-23, 3:30 p.m. March 24, Folly ($30-$55). hmckc.org.

▪ Violinist Shmuel Ashkenasi, 7:30 p.m. March 22, 1900 Building ($10-$30). icm.park.edu.

▪ Juilliard String Quartet, 7:30 p.m. March 25, Lied Center ($14-$40). lied.ku.edu.

More music

▪ Warrant with Lita Ford and more, 6 p.m. March 22, Hy-Vee Arena ($49-$79). hy-veearena.com.

▪ Adam Ant, 8 p.m. March 22, Uptown ($46-$100). uptowntheater.com.

Story continues

▪ Boogie T, 8 p.m. March 22 ($23-$38), Midland. midlandkc.com.

▪ Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, 8 p.m. March 22, Ameristar ($35). knuckleheadskc.com.

▪ Sleater-Kinney, 8 p.m. March 25, The Truman ($35-$70). thetrumankc.com.

▪ Bad Bunny, 8 p.m. March 26, T-Mobile Center ($81.95-$451.95). t-mobilecenter.com.

Recently announced

▪ Michael Martin Murphy, April 27, Knuckleheads. knuckleheadskc.com

▪ Greensky Bluegrass, June 6, Grinders KC. grinderskc.com

▪ A Day to Remember, June 9, Azura Amphitheater. azuraamp.com

▪ Lindsey Stirling, July 19, Starlight. kcstarlight.com

▪ Grupo Firme, July 27, T-Mobile Center. t-mobilecenter.com

▪ Pretenders, Aug. 1, Uptown. uptowntheater.com

▪ Paul Thorn, Aug. 23-25, Knuckleheads. knuckleheadskc.com

▪ Celtic Thunder, Oct. 2, Kauffman Center. kauffmancenter.org