What to watch on Netflix in January 2024 from Fool Me Once to Griselda

Netflix has a busy release schedule in January, with shows like The Brother's Sun and films like Good Grief being released. (Netflix)

January is fast approaching, and Netflix has an array of exciting shows to excite viewers over the course of the first month of 2024. The streaming service is launching mystery thrillers, action-packed crime dramas and bringing back some old favourites in January. It is also releasing several high profile movies from A-list stars like Kevin Hart and Dan Levy.

While the full release of films and shows in January 2024 has not yet been confirmed, there are still plenty of things to look forward to. With thanks to What's On Netflix, here is everything you need to know about what is coming to the streamer in January 2024.

New TV series on Netflix in January 2024

Fool Me Once | 1 January

Michelle Keegan as Maya Stern and Richard Armitage as Joe Burkett in Fool Me Once. (Netflix)

Harlan Coben's novels have proven a rich source of inspiration for TV shows recently, and Netflix's latest adaptation of the author's work is Fool Me Once. Starring Richard Armitage, Michelle Keegan, and Joanna Lumley, the series follows Maya Stern (Keegan) who is struggling to come to terms with the murder of her husband Joe (Armitage) only to discover a man who looks exactly like him.

The Brother's Sun | 4 January

Justin Chien as Charles Sun and Sam Song Li as Bruce Sun in The Brothers Sun. (Netflix)

Black comedy The Brother's Sun stars Michelle Yeoh, Justin Chien and Sam Song-li in an action-packed caper about how Bruce Sun's (Song-li) life is turned upside down when his brother Charles (Chien) moves from Taipei to LA and reveals their family are renowned gangsters in Taiwain, and though he has escaped his past it's about to come find him and their family.

Griselda | 25 January

Sofia Vergara as Griselda, who became known as The Godmother, in Griselda. Griselda (Netflix)

From the creators of Narcos and Narcos: Mexico, Griselda stars Sofia Vergara as Griselda Blanco, a renowned drug trafficker who created one of the most lucrative cartels in history — a skill that saw her become known as The Godmother.

Queer Eye | 24 January

Karamo Brown, Antoni Porowski, Bobby Berk, Tan France, Jonathan Van Ness return for a new season of Queer Eye. (Netflix)

Netflix's feel-good reality series is back for an eighth season with the Fab Five, though this will be the last time that we see the quintet as they are as Bobby Berk has confirmed his exit from the series after its newest season. The show will once again see the Fab Five help residents of a local town love themselves and they will do what they can to help turn their lives around.

Story continues

New movies on Netflix in January 2024

Society of the Snow | 4 January

Society of the Snow retells the story of the 1972 Andes crash that left 16 survivors who fought to survive for 72 days in harsh conditions. (Netflix)

Based on the harrowing true story of the 1972 Andes flight disaster that saw the 16 survivors do everything they could to survive in the harsh climate. Based on Pablo Vierci's book of the same name, the film recounts what happened to those that survived in the 72 days before their rescue.

The Kitchen | 12 January

Kane Robinson as Izi, Jedaiah Bannerman as Benji in The Kitchen. (Netflix)

Directed by Daniel Kaluuya and Kibwe Tavares, The Kitchen is set in a futuristic London where all social housing has been eliminated, and Izi (Kane Robinson) and Benji (Jedaiah Bannerman) try to do all that they can to help the residents of a community known as The Kitchen.

Lift | 12 January

Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Abby and Kevin Hart as Cyrus in Lift. (Netflix)

Kevin Hart stars in Lift alongside an A-list cast, including Vincent D'Onofrio, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, and Money Heist actor Úrsula Corberó. The heist thriller sees Hart play the ex-boyfriend of a master thief and how they team up to steal $100m worth of gold from an airplane.

Good Grief | 5 January

Jamael Westman as Terrance, Himesh Patel as Thomas, Ruth Negga as Sophie and Daniel Levy as Marc in Good Grief. (Netflix)

Written and directed by Dan Levy, Good Grief is centred on Marc Dreyfus (Levy) who is struggling after the deaths of his husband and mother, and so his best friends Sophie (Ruth Negga) and Thomas (Himesh Patel) decide to take him on a weekend trip to Paris in order to help.

The TV shows and films coming to Netflix in 2023:

1 January

Bitcoin

Boundaries

Fool Me Once

Loudermilk (3 Seasons)

Woody Woodpecker

4 January

The Brothers Sun (Season 1)

Delicious in Dungeon

Society of the Snow

5 January

Good Grief

Gyeongseong Creature (Part 2)

8 January

Love Is Blind: Sweden (Season 1)

11 January

Boy Swallows Universe (Season 1)

Sonic Prime (Season 3)

12 January

Lift

The Kitchen

15 January

Maboroshi

18 January

Skam Italia

19 January

Sixty Minutes

22 January

Not Quite Narwhal (Season 1)

24 January

Queer Eye (Season 8)

25 January

Griselda (Season 1)

Masters of the Universe: Revolution (Season 1)

26 January 26th

Badland Hunters (2024)

31 January

The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse (Season 1)

Watch a trailer for Daniel Kaluuya's The Kitchen