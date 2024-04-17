‘Wheel of Fortune’ Fans Will Be Heartbroken Over This Pat Sajak Update

Christopher Willard - Getty Images

It's the end of an era.

Pat Sajak prepares to say goodbye after over four decades of hosting Wheel of Fortune.

Ryan Seacrest would succeed him in the role this year.

In June 2023, the longtime TV personality shocked fans when he announced his plans to retire from hosting the game show in 2024, after 41 years on the job. Shortly after, news broke that Ryan Seacrest would succeed him in the role this year. But as viewers tune in and see Pat continue to be the emcee alongside Vanna White, many are wondering exactly when Pat's final episode of hosting Wheel of Fortune will be.

Well, thanks to an announcement from Entertainment Weekly, we now have an exact date for when Pat will make his last appearance on the air. According to the outlet, Pat Sajak's final episode of Wheel of Fortune will air Friday, June 7, 2024. The episode will also be the current season 41 finale, which Rotten Tomatoes (per TVInsider) writes will be called "Thanks for the Memories." Parade also noted Pat already filmed the last installment, which was taped on April 5. Still, it will be some time before viewers get to experience the nostalgia themselves.

Throughout his time hosting Wheel of Fortune since his 1983 debut, Pat scored a number of major highs in his career. He not only scored 19 Daytime Emmy Award nominations for Outstanding Game Show Host during his tenure, he managed to take home three wins in 1997, 1998 and 2011, per his IMDB page. He was also recognized by the Guinness World Records in May 2019 for having the longest career as a game show host for the same series. And it's important to note he's not leaving Wheel of Fortune entirely, as he'll be a consultant for three years as Ryan transitions into the role of host.

As far as what's to come from Wheel of Fortune, viewers got a first taste of Ryan and Vanna's dynamic when she joined him for part of the April 8 episode of American Idol. She made a brief cameo to introduce a contestant's performance, and she later posted the clip of the experience on Instagram.

"What an incredible experience getting to appear on a show I’ve been watching since the beginning!" she wrote. "I’m such a big fan. Thank you @americanidol & @ryanseacrest 🎉🎶."



We'll absolutely miss Pat on Wheel of Fortune, but we can't wait to see what's next for the game show!

