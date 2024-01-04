Where does Heat stand in early All-Star fan voting? Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo make top 10

The last Miami Heat player who started in the NBA All-Star Game was Dwyane Wade in 2016. Will that slump end this season?

Based on the initial returns of fan balloting for the All-Star Game, that slump may continue with Jimmy Butler (767,913) coming in at a distant fourth place among Eastern Conference frontcourt players behind Boston’s Jayson Tatum (1,765,919), Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid (1,844,025 votes) and Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo (2,171,812 votes).

In addition, Heat center Bam Adebayo ranks sixth among East frontcourt players with 238,485 votes behind fifth-place Jaylen Brown (426,589) of the Boston Celtics.

A Heat youth movement? Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Nikola Jovic stand out on the same night

There are no Heat players among the top 10 vote-getters for East guards. Heat guard Tyler Herro, who is averaging career highs in points (23.3 per game), rebounds (5.6) and assists (4.4) this season but missed 18 games because of a sprained ankle, did not make the cut in the first returns of fan balloting.

The 10 East guards with the most votes are: No. 1 Indiana’s Tyrese Haliburton, 2. Milwaukee’s Damian Lillard, No. 3 Atlanta’s Trae Young, 4. Cleveland’s Donovan Mitchell, 5. Philadelphia’s Tyrese Maxey, 6. New York’s Jalen Brunson, 7. Charlotte’s LaMelo Ball, 8. Boston’s Derrick White, 9. Chicago’s DeMar DeRozan and 10. Boston’s Jrue Holiday.

Fans account for 50 percent of the vote to determine the 10 starters for the Feb. 18 NBA All-Star Game, which will take place at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. All current NBA players and a media panel account for 25 percent apiece of the vote, with every voter completing a ballot featuring two guards and three frontcourt players.

Voting for fans will conclude Jan. 20.

So, how exactly are the five All-Star Game starters from each conference determined?

After all votes are tallied, players will be ranked in each conference by position (guard and frontcourt) within each of the three voting groups — fan votes, player votes and media votes. Each player’s score will be calculated by averaging his weighted rank from the fan votes, the player votes and the media votes. The two guards and three frontcourt players with the best score in each conference will be named NBA All-Star Game starters. Fan voting will serve as the tiebreaker for players in a position group with the same score.

Story continues

If no Heat players make it to this season’s All-Star Game as starters, they will still have an opportunity to get in as reserves. Head coaches will select the seven reserves from each conference.

All-Star Game starters will be revealed on Jan. 25 on TNT and the network will also announce the reserves on Feb. 1.

Adebayo was the only player to represent the Heat in last season’s All-Star Game, getting in as an East reserve.