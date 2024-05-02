Where are the US college campus protests and what is happening?

Police arrest protesters during pro-Palestinian demonstrations at the City College Of New York (Cuny) on Tuesday night.

Police arrest protesters during pro-Palestinian demonstrations at the City College Of New York (Cuny) on Tuesday night. Photograph: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Hundreds of pro-Palestinian protesters were arrested across US campuses on Wednesday, raising tensions after a weeks-long protest movement over the Israel-Gaza war that has put student demonstrators at odds with university leadership.

Demonstrators have set-up encampments on about 30 campuses across the US and are demanding that academic institutions stop doing business with Israel or companies that are connected to the Israeli military’s war in Gaza.

The exact number of arrests remains unclear but is believed to have exceeded 1,300 since the start of the latest bout of protests two weeks ago, with more students being detained on Wednesday evening. Here’s a summary of the main campuses where arrests have taken place over the past 24 hours:

Columbia University, New York

The protest movement was sparked at New York’s Columbia University when students pitched tents in the middle of campus and began rallying in support of Palestinians in Gaza on 17 April.

Police first tried to clear the encampment a day later, when they arrested more than 100 people. That move motivated Columbia protesters to regroup.

On Tuesday night hundreds of police entered Columbia’s campus at the request of the university president after protesters occupied an academic building. Less than two hours later, all protesters had been removed from Columbia.

Manhattan district attorney Alvin Bragg said 282 arrests had been made at the Columbia and City University of New York, or Cuny, campuses.

City University of New York

About 170 of the total 282 arrests were blocks away at the Cuny campus, reports said, with the total number of students involved unclear.

In a statement, the university said the calling in of police on Tuesday night was a “public safety approach [that] was a response to repeated acts of violence and vandalism.”

Video footage showed officers forcing some protesters to the ground late on Tuesday and shoving others as they cleared the street and sidewalks. The City news site said an unspecified number of staff and faculty stayed home from work on Wednesday in solidarity with the protesters.

Fordham University, New York

Police officers in riot gear began arresting protesters on Wednesday evening, the New York Times reported, adding that demonstrators “did not appear to resist”.

The university’s chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) had organized a small encampment in the Lowenstein Lobby building to urge Fordham to divest from Israel on Wednesday morning.

The university paper, the Fordham Ram, reported that all students participating in the encampment had been arrested and suspended by 6.30pm. The university said it had called in the police with the “utmost regret” but added that it had requested a police presence until 22 May.

The city’s pro-Palestine movement reassembled across four different locations on Wednesday evening, including at a joint Columbia and City universities gathering at the Cuny campus in Harlem.

University of California, Los Angeles

In the early hours of Wednesday, UCLA was the site of some of the worst violence seen in the protests so far, when counter-protesters “forcefully attacked” a pro-Palestinian encampment on the campus.

Fifteen people were injured during the UCLA confrontation, including one person who was hospitalised, while multiple news reports said security guards and law enforcement officials at the scene initially retreated or failed to intervene.

California’s governor, Gavin Newsom, called the violence “unacceptable” while Los Angeles mayor Karen Bass called for a “full investigation” into the incident.

On Wednesday, hundreds of people were reportedly still queueing to enter the encampment in the evening, with authorities reportedly declaring an unlawful assembly there and preparing to clear the encampment.

University of Wisconsin, Madison

In Madison on Wednesday, a scrum broke out after police with shields removed all but one tent at the university’s encampment and shoved protesters. Four officers were injured, including a state trooper who was hit in the head with a skateboard, authorities said.

More tents sprang up within hours. More than 30 people were initially detained, but police said only four were charged, with battering law enforcement.

University of Arizona, Tucson

Police at the University of Arizona in Tucson fired “non-lethal” chemical weapons at protesters and arrested four people in the early hours of Wednesday, the Arizona Daily Star reported, to break up a protest camp that had been set up on Tuesday. At least one protester was hit with a rubber bullet.

The university’s president, Robert C Robbins, said police’s “minimal use” of pepper balls and rubber bullets in breaking up the protest was warranted and claimed that officers had been “assaulted with projectiles”.

Student leaders disagreed with the police tactics, saying: “the use of force against peaceful students has never and will never deserve to have a place on our campus”.

University of Texas, Dallas

The University of Texas in Dallas confirmed that 17 protesters had been arrested on its campus as of Wednesday evening, after police moved in at the request of university officials.

According to local media, the police operation involved dozens of state troopers in riot gear. The entire encampment was dismantled within about 20 minutes and additional law enforcement remained on the campus until about 6pm.

About 100 protesters are reportedly continuing demonstrations on another part of the campus.

Tulane University in New Orleans, Louisiana

Fourteen people including two students were arrested early on Wednesday when police were called in to clear a two-day encampment, the Tulane Hullabaloo news site reported. University officials said they supported “free speech and the freedom to protest” but were opposed to trespassing, hate speech and antisemitism.