Whitehorse Mayor Laura Cabott won't seek re-election this fall

CBC
·1 min read
Whitehorse Mayor Laura Cabott, seen here in 2022, says she won't seek re-election in October's city election. (Vincent Bonnay/Radio-Canada - image credit)
Whitehorse Mayor Laura Cabott says she won't be running for another term on city council in this fall's municipal election.

"It's time for me to take on new projects," she said in a news release on Wednesday afternoon.

Cabott, a lawyer, was elected mayor of the Yukon capital in October 2021, defeating two other candidates by a healthy margin. Before that, she had served one three-year term as a city councillor.

"I have enjoyed working as part of a team leading this great city. Being an effective mayor is all-consuming and
requires one to be fully present in Whitehorse. That work has been a privilege and an honour," her statement reads.

Cabott cited several things she's proud of from her time as mayor, including new housing initiatives, an updated transit system, and the response to "unexpected emergencies," such as escarpment landslides, nearby wildfires, and power outages.

She also said relations with other governments, including the federal, territorial and First Nations governments, have been a "high point" for the city.

"I pride myself on being well-prepared, knowing the files inside and out, and being a fierce advocate for this city," her statement reads.

"In addition, I have enjoyed representing Whitehorse at so many important and celebratory events."

Cabott said she will chair her last meeting as mayor on September 23. The next city election is in October.

