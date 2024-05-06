Whoopi Goldberg opens up over her former cocaine abuse

The comedian has spared few details in her upcoming memoir, Bits and Pieces: My Mother, My Brother, and Me. In the book, Whoopi, 68, has described how she once had a serious addiction to cocaine. "I had stayed pretty far away from drugs, except for pot, after getting cleaned up in the early 70s," the Oscar winner wrote. She had previously attended rehab before entering the entertainment industry. However, Whoopi explained her arrival to the scene in the 1980s coincided with a relaxed industry attitude to hard drugs.