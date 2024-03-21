Why is Leo Varadkar resigning? Taoiseach officially steps down

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar arrives to speak to the media at Government Buildings in Dublin (Nick Bradshaw/PA) (PA Wire)

Following two major political losses earlier this month, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has officially stepped down from his role as Ireland’s prime minister.

The Irish public voted in overwhelming majority against Varadkar’s government proposals aiming to redefine marriage and remove "sexist" language from the constitution.

The second referendum on constitutional language received a massive 74% against, making it the highest in Irish history.

In light of these obstacles, Varadkar has now officially announced his resignation on March 20.

"After careful consideration and some soul-searching, I believe a new Taoiseach will be better placed than me to...to renew and strengthen the top team, to refocus our message and policies, and to drive implementation," Varadkar said in his official announcement. "After seven years in office, I am no longer the best person for that job."

Why did Leo Varadkar resign?

In his opening comments, Varadkar stated that his reasons for stepping down were both “personal and political”, noting that his decision may come as a “surprise to many people” and a “disappointment for some”.

However, he refused to be drawn on specifics, stating only: "We have our limitations. We give it everything until we can’t anymore and then we have to move on"

"I know, inevitably, there will be speculation as to the ‘real reason’ for my decision. That’s it. I have nothing else lined up or in mind. No definite personal or political plans, but I am looking forward to having the time to think about them."

In terms of the timing, the Taoiseach noted that stepping down now allows for two months of preparation for the local and European elections and up to a year for the next general election.

Who will take over?

Many people’s first thought upon hearing the news is who will step into the role next. Varadkar explained that he had already asked his party general secretary to make arrangements for the new leader to be elected in advance of the Fine Gael Ard Fheis (party conference) on April 16.

This would mean there’s enough time for a new taoiseach to be elected when the Dail (Irish parliament) resumes after Easter.

Opposition Sinn Féin's Matt Carthy is already calling for a "new direction, a fresh direction" and Sinn Féin's leader Mary Lou McDonald is calling for an election now – a move that’s already been ruled out. However, there’s no clear indicator of who will follows Varadkar.

However, four names are being mentioned in conjunction with the role: Further and Higher Education Minister Simon Harris; Fine Gael politician Helen McEntee; Public Expenditure Minister Paschal Donohoe; and Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys.

How long has Varadkar been Taoiseach?

Varadkar has served his current term for less than two years, since December 2022 but had previously also stood in the role between 2017 to 2020.

In total, he has served for five years, while being party leader for seven years.

What role does the Taoiseach play in government?

The Taoiseach is the equivalent of the Irish prime minister, being responsible for setting broad government policy.

They also keep the President informed on domestic and international policy, much like the British PM does with the King.