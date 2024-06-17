‘Wicked’ Stars Idina Menzel & Cynthia Erivo Bring Their “Green Girl Power” To The 2024 Tony Awards

It was a Wicked union between Idina Menzel and Cynthia Erivo as the actresses and singers came together to close out the 2024 Tony Awards.

Menzel and Erivo took the stage at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts in New York City to present Best Musical, which ultimately went to The Outsiders.

However, before presenting the category nominees, Menzel shared a sweet moment with Wicked movie star Erivo.

“I’m just going to go off the script real quick to say how excited I am to see what I know is going to be an amazing performance in that movie that you’re doing,” Menzel said, referencing the film adaptation of the Wicked musical.

Erivo said, “I love you,” with Menzel adding, “I just want to say green girl power.”

Watch their exchange in the video below.

Idina Menzel and Cynthia Erivo bring their “green girl power” to the #TonyAwards #Wicked pic.twitter.com/uYleM9Fxlw — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) June 17, 2024

Menzel originated the role of Elphaba in the 2003 Broadway musical Wicked, character which Erivo will play on the big screen.

Jon M. Chu’s film adaptation will be broken into two parts, with the first part being released on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024. The sequel is scheduled to drop the following year on Dec. 25, 2025. Chu shared on social media why the film is going to have two parts.

“As we prepared for this production over the last year, it became increasingly clear that it would be impossible to wrestle the story of Wicked into a single film without doing some real damage to it,” read the letter posted on April 2022. “As we tried to cut songs or trim characters, those decisions began to feel like fatal compromises to the source material that has entertained us all for so many years.”

Chu continued, “So we decided to give ourselves a bigger canvas and make not just one Wicked movie but TWO!!!! With more space, we can tell the story of Wicked as it was meant to be told while bringing even more depth and surprise to the journeys of these beloved characters.”

This new take on Wicked also stars Ariana Grande, Michelle Yeoh, Jeff Goldblum, Jonathan Bailey, Ethan Slater, Marissa Bode, Bowen Yang, Bronwyn James, Keala Settle and Peter Dinklage. Script was written by the stage show’s book writer Winne Holzman and composer-lyricist Stephen Schwartz. Marc Platt is producing through his Universal-based Marc Platt Productions, alongside David Stone, with Senior Executive Vice President of Production Erik Baiers and Vice President of Production Development Lexi Barta overseeing the project on behalf of the studio. David Nicksay, Schwartz and Jared LeBoff are the exec producers.

