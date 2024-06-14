Wild horses return to Kazakh plain after centuries

Frances Mao - BBC News
·5 min read

Endangered wild horses have returned to the Golden Steppe of Kazakhstan for the first time in at least 200 years after decades-long efforts.

The airlifts of seven Przewalski's Horses from Europe to the Central Asian country took place in early June in an operation run by Prague Zoo.

Researchers told the BBC that the horses are already doing well two weeks in: roaming around the plains and even beginning the mating process.

Zoo officials say it's a triumph of generations of conservation work.

"This is an endangered species returning to their ancestral lands, a species which went extinct in the wild in the 1960s, last seen in Mongolia...so it's just marvellous... a miracle," said Filip Mašek, a spokesman for Prague Zoo.

While the horses have been slowly reintroduced to Mongolia and China in recent decades, this operation marks the first time they are back in Kazakhstan.

The Przewalski's Horse is the last wild horse species on the planet, named after Russian explorer Nikolai Przewalski who was the first to identify the horse for the European science community.

The species originated millennia ago from the steppes of Central Asia and was taken by researchers to Europe and North America in the 19th and 20th Centuries, where populations were established in zoos.

Some of them ended up in zoos in Munich and Prague - it's their descendants that have now been reintroduced in Kazakhstan.

Cultural artefacts show people in the country's north were riding and using the horses for food at least 2,000 years before records of domesticated horses in Europe.

But by the time of Przewalski's "discovery" in 1879, the horses could only be found in a small section of western Mongolia. Competition with humans and livestock, along with changes in the environment led to them dying out.

Recognising the threat, international efforts were made after World War Two to save the animals. Prague Zoo was entrusted with the "international studship" of the breed.

It introduced the first contingent back into Kazakhstan last week- a group consisting of one stallion and six mares. It aims to bring in at least 40 more over the next five years.

"This is an event of historical import," said the zoo's director Miroslav Bobek in a statement.

"The seven horses that we transported here by two Czech Army planes represent the first individuals of this species in central Kazakhstan in hundreds of years."

Przewalski's horse has long been considered the one true remaining wild horse species- as species such as the American mustang and Australian brumby are feral horses descended from domesticated animals.

The Przewalski's horse is shorter and stockier than modern domesticated horses and their genetic differences show that neither species are ancestors of the other.

Prague Zoo, which has spent the past decade and a half introducing the horses back to Central Asia, mainly in Mongolia, said the Kazakhstan operations had been in the plans since 2022 after signing a deal with the local government.

Last week saw the culmination of years of work. Prague Zoo selected horses from different programmes around Europe and put them together in the same zoo in Berlin - Tierpark Berlin - for several months to become acquainted before their journey.

That then kicked off in early June, with military aeroplanes flying the standing horses in two groups on a 6,000km-route that included stopovers in Turkey and Azerbaijan.

Map showing route to Kazakhstan from Europe
[BBC]

Once they touched ground at the Arkalyk Airport in Kazakhstan, they were taken on an eight-hour drive to the plains where they were then finally released onto the Altyn Dala - the Kazakh name for the Golden Steppe.

“[The mare named] Tessa was the first to run out of the transport box into the pen, then Wespe, followed by Umbra, and Sary brought the foursome to a close," Mr Bobek said.

On Thursday, zoo spokesman Mr Mašek told the BBC that the horses, after some initial trepidation, had begun to venture further afield.

In a "very good" development, scientists this week also reported that some of the horses had begun to mate.

The group has been moved in early summer so they have time to adapt before winter, which is typically brutal on the plains. They will be kept to a 60 hectare "acclimatisation" pen for the first year before being released into the wider grasslands.

Mr Mašek said the zoo hoped to emulate the success of its Mongolia programme last decade - where the introduction of 34 horses had helped boost the native population to now well over 850 animals.

Researchers are optimistic and hopeful, he said. He noted while human activity wasn't the sole reason for the horse's extinction, actions like hunting and breeding the species with domesticated horses accelerated their disappearance.

"We are still responsible the fact this wild horse disappeared and now we can sort of reverse that, and give it back to nature."

He described it as the ultimate goal of a modern zoo: "To sort of be these Noah's Arks which have all these endangered species.

"If it's possible- and sometimes it's not - we should try and do everything to return them to their original environments."

Sign up for our Future Earth newsletter to get exclusive insight on the latest climate and environment news from the BBC's Climate Editor Justin Rowlatt, delivered to your inbox every week. Outside the UK? Sign up to our international newsletter here.

Promotional banner for Future Earth climate and environment newsletter
[BBC]
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Three horses that got loose and bolted through central London to feature in Trooping the Colour

    Three military horses that ran loose through central London earlier this year will line up for Trooping the Colour on Saturday.

  • Caitlin Clark Says, “Don’t Use My Name To Push Your Agendas”

    Caitlin Clark has had it with being the poster girl for everyone’s agenda. Speaking before Thursday’s game, Clark was candid about some who have used perceived slights against the WNBA superstar to push racist and misogynistic tropes, “I think it’s disappointing,” Clark said. “Everybody in our world deserves the same amount of respect. The women …

  • Endangered wild horses return to Kazakhstan

    STORY: :: Prague Zoo/David RauchThese are the world's last wild horses.Przewalski's horses, named after the Russian geographer who discovered them, once roamed across Central Asia. :: Altyn Dala, KazakhstanBut they disappeared entirely from the wild by the end of the 1960s, remaining only in captivity. Now, thanks to an ambitious international effort...they're being reintroduced to their original habitats.This is the Golden Steppe region of central Kazakhstan, a vast area of grassland and wetlands covering some 2,700 square miles.Przewalski's horses haven't lived here for nearly 200 years.In early June, the Czech Republic's Prague Zoo returned seven horses to the area. The stallion and six mares were transported first by Czech military planes, and then several hours by truck, accompanied by zoo keepers. Scientist Albert Salemgareyev says reintroducing the horses will help the country's conservation efforts because they eat a wide variety of grasses and spread the seeds. :: Albert Salemgareyev, Association for the Conservation of Biodiversity of Kazakhstan"For scientists, yeah, it's also quite important to have these wild horses in the central Kazakhstan... // ...to distribute, you know, non-native or not common plants in the steppe, and also prevent the fire." Efforts to reintroduce Przewalski's horses in China and western Mongolia have already been successful...where the population has reached 850.In Kazakhstan, the horses will stay in an acclimatization enclosure for a year to learn how to find water and food during the steppe's harsh winters.The zoo plans to move approximately 40 more horses in the next five years.

  • Newmarket proud of favourite son McDavid

    The buzz is building in Connor McDavid's hometown of Newmarket, Ont., as he leads the Edmonton Oilers on their extended NHL playoff run. Viewing parties are being held in the town's 'Connor McDavid Square' throughout the Stanley Cup final and his former elementary school is getting into the spirit of things too. (June 12 2024)

  • After massive barn fire kills at least 44 horses in Ohio, donors raise $350,000 for victims

    'It was too far gone when we got there,' a Logan County fire official said. The cause and origin of the fire remained under investigation Thursday.

  • ‘Dyson spheres’ were theorized as a way to detect alien life. Scientists say they’ve found potential evidence

    New research suggests stars in the Milky Way give off infrared heat expected from Dyson spheres, which physicist Freeman Dyson theorized could be created by intelligent life.

  • Heavy snows and drought of deadly 'dzud' kill more than 7 million head of livestock in Mongolia

    An extreme weather phenomenon known as the dzud has killed more than 7.1 million animals in Mongolia this year, more than a tenth of the country’s entire livestock holdings, endangering herders’ livelihoods and way of life. Dzuds are a combination of perennial droughts and severe, snowy winters and they are becoming harsher and more frequent because of climate change. Many deaths, especially among malnourished female animals and their young, occur during the spring, which is the birthing season.

  • Zoo in Tennessee blames squeezable food pouch for beloved antelope's death

    LIMESTONE, Tenn. (AP) — An antelope choked on a squeezable food pouch and died over the weekend at a northeastern Tennessee zoo, officials said.

  • Watch: Two camels escape petting zoo at Cedar Point

    Visitors at Ohio's Cedar Point amusement park witnessed chaos unfold when a pair of camels escaped from the park's petting zoo.

  • Accused poacher bragged about kills on social media, WA officials say. He’s sentenced

    The 29-year-old man told his friends he should be on “extreme outdoor TV shows.”

  • 'Excitement' over special needs centre comeback

    A respite service will return in time for the summer holidays in a refurbished building.

  • Chiefs WRs ready to show off speed: ‘We probably could compete with some track teams’

    “I’m really the fastest. They don’t want to race me,” said one new Chiefs WR about his teammates.

  • Nova Scotia, Newfoundland push for quick passage of federal offshore accord changes

    OTTAWA — The governments of Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labrador urged a Senate committee Thursday to quickly pass legislation that would help establish a wind industry off Canada’s East Coast.

  • The Cassowary Is the World's Most Dangerous Bird

    This exotic bird could seriously injure or kill a person or a dog in an instant with its deadly claws.

  • Wreck of Ernest Shackleton's last ship, Quest, found in the depths off Labrador

    ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — The wreck of the last ship belonging to Sir Ernest Shackleton, the famed Irish explorer of Antarctica, has been found off the coast of Labrador by an international team led by the Royal Canadian Geographical Society.

  • ‘You can’t speak about toppling a regime without speaking about who will replace it,’ says former Israeli FM

    Christiane Amanpour speaks with Tzipi Livni, Israel’s former Foreign Minister, on the rescue of four hostages in Gaza and the high death toll of Palestinians during the operation.

  • What to Do With Old Computers: 3 Responsible Options

    After years of hard work and loyalty, some computers must finally retire. But since they can't take a pension and move to Florida, where do old computers end up?

  • Road closed after car crashes into river

    Police receive reports of a car in water in the Cambridgeshire Fens.

  • Heavy rocket fire from Lebanon at northern Israel

    JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Air raid sirens sounded across cities in northern Israel on Thursday and about 40 rockets had been fired from Lebanon in the afternoon, Israel's military said. State broadcaster Kan aired footage of numerous mid-air interceptions of rockets above Israeli towns, including in Safed, some 12 km (7.5 miles) from the border. Two people were wounded by shrapnel, Israel's national ambulance service said, and a number of wildfires were set off by rockets that landed in open areas.

  • Lords would have to retire at 80 under Labour plans

    Sir Keir Starmer has promised to "modernise" the Lords with new rules and by phasing out hereditary peers.